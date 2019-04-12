Speakers announced for TEDx coming to Prince Rupert Apr. 19

Seven speakers will present on topics ranging from aquaculture to medicine to Indigenous culture

TEDx events are organized by individuals who seek to discover ideas and spark conversations in their own community, and on April 19 the event will be held in Prince Rupert’s Lester Centre of the Arts.

The northwest B.C. event invites participants to experience seven inspiring, provocative speakers whose work ranges from aquaculture to medicine to Indigenous culture.

The Lester Centre of the Arts announced today the guest speakers as:

– Dr. Marius Pienaar

– Andrea Pollock

– Nathan Randall

– Michael Uehara

– Griffin Toye-Oesche

– Nancy Griffith-Zahner

– Blair Mirau

– Maynard Angus

This will be the first TEDx Prince Rupert event.

Lester Centre manager, Michael Gurney was not available for comment at the time of posting, more to come…



