The B.C. SPCA is offering 50 per cent off adoption fees from Sept. 27 to Oct. 6, 2021. (BCSPCA)

SPCA offers 50% off pet adoptions until Oct. 6 to free up space in busy shelters

Discount applies to dogs, cats, puppies, kittens, rabbits and small animals, as well as for farm animals

If you’re looking for a new friend as the weather turns cooler, the B.C. SPCA is offering 50 per cent off adoptions from Monday (Sept. 27) until Oct. 6.

According to the agency, large-scale investigations have led to an influx of seized and surrendered animals and the SPCA needs to create space ad capacity for them.

“We are offering 50 per cent off adoption fees for all companion animals – dogs, cats, puppies, kittens, rabbits and small animals, as well as for farm animals (with the exception of horses),” said Lorie Chortyk, general manager of communications. “We encourage anyone who has been thinking about adopting a pet to take advantage of this promotion. You will not only be providing a loving home for a deserving animal, but it will also allow us to create capacity for abused and neglected animals who urgently need our help.”

To see animals currently up for adoption, visit spca.bc.ca/adopt.

