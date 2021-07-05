Sparks Lake wildfire, as shot by the BC Wildfire Service on July 2.

Sparks Lake wildfire burning near Kamloops grows to more than 39,000 hectares

The change in size is due to growth on the southwest flank

Sparks Lake wildfire continues to burn out of control at an estimated 39,251 hectares as of Monday night, an increase in size of almost 3,000 hectares since this morning.

According to BC Wildfire, the change in size is due to growth on the southwest flank.

There have not been more properties placed on an evacuation order or alert since earlier in the day.

In total, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) has issued evacuation orders for a total of 164 properties and evacuation alerts for 994 properties.

The Chief and council of the Skeetchestn Indian Band have implemented an evacuation order for their community. An area restriction is now in effect.

As of 8:40 p.m., July 5, there were 130 firefighters, 14 helicopters, 33 pieces of heavy equipment for a total of 174 personnel assigned to the blaze.

Crews are working to establish control lines with heavy equipment from Labonca east flank, heading north and from Carabine Hill south end from Red Lake to Sedge Lake. BC Wildfire is establishing control lines as well as assessing damaged roads to make them accessible.

Structure protection is in place along the area of Deadman.

Crews will work 24-hours utilizing heavy equipment to push fireguards.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Kamloops

