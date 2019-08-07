The Eagle Bluff Wildfire to the north of Oliver, B.C. is estimated to have grown to 600 hectares as of Tuesday night. (B.C. Wildfire Services)

Okanagan wildfire triples in size to 900 hectares, evacuation alert expanded

Properties now under an evacuation notice include an area in the Senkulmen Business Park in Oliver

UPDATE: 8:30 a.m.

BC Wildfire Service announced it is planning small-scale hand ignition operations for Wednesday on the southern edge of Gallagher Lake.

twitter.com

“This will remove the combustible fuels between the community and the fire perimeter. Increased smoke will be visible fromnearby communities,” reads a Tweet.

The Eagle Bluff Wildfire to the north of Oliver, B.C. is estimated to have grown to 900 hectares as of Tuesday night – more than double the 280 hectares previously estimated.

With the increased size of the fire, the Osoyoos Indian Band has likewise increased the range of its evacuation alert, expanding it beyond the 206 properties originally alerted Monday evening.

Properties now under an evacuation alert include an area in the Senkulmen Business Park in Oliver, with addresses on Enterprise Way and along Highway 97, as well as Tuc-el-nuit Drive. To see the full list of affected properties, and to see evacuation route maps, go to this updated evacuation notice.

B.C. Wildfire service says the increase in size is largely due to better mapping done on Tuesday evening, but did see some growth as well.

People under an evacuation alert are advised to pack essential items, prepare to take any pets and move livestock to a safe area if possible.

Further updates on the wildfire can be found here.

READ MORE: Wildfire in South Okanagan grows to 280 hectares

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Whitehorse pilot, B.C. geologist killed after plane crashes in the Yukon

Just Posted

Prince Rupert sea cadet hitting his targets for the summer

David Howells was selected for a special training program in marksmanship

Beware of CityWest email impostors

The Prince Rupert telecom company is warning customers about fraudulent emails

Pair of Prince Rupert sides compete at Davis Cup

Prince Rupert FC men’s team and Kaien Island FC unable to break through in Terrace

Third place for Prince Rupert women at Davis Cup

PRFC wins trio of games, but bested by rival Terrace Providers

Taking the long way: Two men paddle from southern BC to Juneau

The 800 mile trip took 55 days

VIDEO: Women in the Wind: Prince Rupert’s biker chicks are ripping it to Alberta

Prince Rupert’s chapter of women motorcyclists are riding to Alberta for the Canadian rally

The Northern View 2019 Readers Choice

It’s that time of year again! Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Aug. 30

The Northern View announces inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby in Prince Rupert

More than $7,000 up for grabs for biggest legal salmon and halibut

Whitehorse pilot, B.C. geologist killed after plane crashes in the Yukon

Shawn Thomas Kitchen, 24, and Julia Lane, 33, were killed after their Alkan Air plan crashed Aug. 6

Human remains found in Manitoba not connected to B.C. fugitives: RCMP

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schemgelsky remain on the run

Okanagan wildfire triples in size to 900 hectares, evacuation alert expanded

Properties now under an evacuation notice include an area in the Senkulmen Business Park in Oliver

VIDEO: Bear won’t be euthanized after biting toddler at B.C. zoo

Two-year-old girl flown to hospital after black bear bites her arm at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Two heat records broken in B.C. as summer heats up

Heat warnings abound across the province

Three southern resident killer whales declared dead plunging population to 73

Experts had expressed fear after two southern resident killer whales, J17 and K25, hadn’t been seen for a few months

Most Read