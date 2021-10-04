Prince Rupert Fire Rescue promotes the safe use of smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms for Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 3 to 9. (Photo: supplied)

‘Learn the sounds of fire safety’ is the lesson being taught during National Fire Prevention Week, running from Oct. 3 to 9, Prince Rupert Fire-Rescue (PRFR) announced in partnership with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

“It is important to learn the different sounds of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. When a smoke alarm makes a noise — as a beeping or a chirping sound, you must take action,” Chad Cooper, deputy fire chief, told The Northern View.

“Make sure everyone in the home understands the sounds and signals of the alarms and knows how to respond to the specific sounds of each device.”

Cooper reminds everyone to check the manufacturer’s instructions that came in the box or search online for the brand and model so correct operations are clear.

All smoke and carbon monoxide detectors must be replaced after ten years, Cooper said, adding that a single chirp every 30 to 60 seconds means the battery is low and needs to be replaced. If chirping continues after changing batteries, then the device is at the end of its life.

“A continuous set of three loud beeps means smoke or fire, so get out, call 911 and stay out,” the deputy chief said.

Smoke alarms and devices that alert people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available. These devices include strobe lights that flash to alert people when the smoke alarm sounds. Pillow or bed shakers designed to work with smoke alarms also can be purchased and installed.

“Make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms meet the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities,” Cooper said.

K-J Millar | Journalist

email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter Send K-JLike theonFollow us on

</iframe</p> <!-- AI CONTENT END 1 --> </div> <!-- BEGIN: Comments --> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/sounds-of-fire-safety/" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10" data-order-by="reverse_time" data-colorscheme="light"></div> <!-- END: Comments --> <footer> </footer> <!-- Comments disabled for now --> <!-- <a class="hollow expanded button comments day-" href="">View Comments <i class="fa fa-comment-o"></i></a> --> <div class="row" style="padding-bottom: 1.5rem;"><div class="columns small-12 medium-12 large-6"><div class='code-block code-block-14' style='margin: 8px auto; text-align: center; display: block; clear: both;'> <div id="div-gpt-14" class="gpt-ad"> <script type='text/javascript'> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-14');gptRefreshSlots.push(14); }); </script> </div></div> </div><div class="columns small-12 medium-12 large-6"><div class='code-block code-block-19' style='margin: 8px auto; text-align: center; display: block; clear: both;'> <div id="div-gpt-19" class="gpt-ad"> <script type='text/javascript'> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-19');gptRefreshSlots.push(19); }); </script> </div></div> </div></div> </article> <aside class="sidebar text-right"> <article id="ai_widget-10" class="widget ai_widget"><div class='code-block code-block-10' style='margin: 8px auto; text-align: center; display: block; clear: both;'> <div id="div-gpt-10" class="gpt-ad"> <script type='text/javascript'> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-10');gptRefreshSlots.push(10); }); </script> </div></div> </article><article id="ai_widget-8" class="widget ai_widget"><div class='code-block code-block-12' style='margin: 8px auto; text-align: center; display: block; clear: both;'> <div id="div-gpt-12" class="gpt-ad"> <script type='text/javascript'> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-12');gptRefreshSlots.push(12); }); </script> </div></div> </article> <div class='show-for-medium'><script async src="https://embed.secondstreetapp.com/Scripts/dist/optin.js" data-ss-embed="optin" data-design-id="2386982" ></script></div><div class="row module-recirc"><div class="small-12 module-most-read columns"><div class="row"> <div class="small-12 module-trending story columns"> <h3 class="text-center">Most Read</h3> <ul class="trending-maxi"> <li> <div id="post-122362" class="row story-list-item collapse"> <div class="small-12 columns"> <h4 class="count"></h4><h5><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Most Read');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/prince-rupert-saw-nearly-half-a-metre-of-rain-in-september/">Prince Rupert saw nearly half a metre of rain in September</a></h5> </div> </div> </li> <li> <div id="post-122368" class="row story-list-item collapse"> <div class="small-12 columns"> <h4 class="count"></h4><h5><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Most Read');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/head-on-vehicle-collision-sends-one-to-hospital/">Head-on vehicle collision sends one to hospital</a></h5> </div> </div> </li> <li> <div id="post-122366" class="row story-list-item collapse"> <div class="small-12 columns"> <h4 class="count"></h4><h5><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Most Read');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/plane-at-centre-of-deadly-crash-in-montreal-was-carrying-marriage-proposal-banner/">Plane at centre of deadly crash in Montreal was carrying marriage proposal banner</a></h5> </div> </div> </li> <li> <div id="post-122372" class="row story-list-item collapse"> <div class="small-12 columns"> <h4 class="count"></h4><h5><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Most Read');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/80-8-of-active-covid-19-cases-are-in-unvaccinated/">80.8 % of active COVID-19 cases are in unvaccinated</a></h5> </div> </div> </li> <li> <div id="post-122360" class="row story-list-item collapse"> <div class="small-12 columns"> <h4 class="count"></h4><h5><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Most Read');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/sports/vancouver-canucks-sign-stars-pettersson-hughes-to-multi-year-contracts/">Vancouver Canucks sign stars Pettersson, Hughes to multi-year contracts</a></h5> </div> </div> </li> </ul> </div> </div></div></div><div class='show-for-medium'> <!-- taboola code --> <div id="taboola-right-rail"></div> <script type="text/javascript"> window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-c', container: 'taboola-right-rail', placement: 'Right Rail', target_type: 'mix' }); </script> </div> </aside> </div> <div class="row module-adjacent-posts" data-equalizer data-equalize-on="medium"> <div class="small-6 adjacent-prev columns" data-equalizer-watch> <a class="button" onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','Previous Adjacent Story');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/masks-mandatory-for-all-k-12-students-in-b-c-schools-as-of-today/"> <h5><i class="fa fa-chevron-left" aria-hidden="true"></i>Previous <span class="show-for-small-only">story </span></h5> <span class="show-for-medium"> <h6>Masks mandatory for all K-12 students in B.C. schools as of today</h6> </span> </a> </div> <div class="small-6 adjacent-next columns" data-equalizer-watch> </div> </div><!-- AD SPOT --> <div class="row module ad"> <div class="large-12 columns ad text-center"> <div class='code-block code-block-15' style='margin: 8px auto; text-align: center; display: block; clear: both;'> <div id="div-gpt-15" class="gpt-ad"> <script type='text/javascript'> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-15');gptRefreshSlots.push(15); }); </script> </div></div> </div> </div> <div class="row module-recirc"> <div class="small-12 columns"> <h3 class="text-center"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','News Header');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/./news/">Just Posted</a></h3> <div class="row module-recirc"> <div class="small-12 module-recirc columns"> <!-- story-recirc-block --><div class="small-up-2 medium-up-2 large-up-4"><!-- Start - Single Card --><div class="column"><div class='card '><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/sounds-of-fire-safety/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/26663557_web1_211007-PRU-Fire-Prevention-week-fire_1.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="Prince Rupert Fire Rescue promotes the safe use of smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms for Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 3 to 9. (Photo: supplied)" loading="lazy" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/26663557_web1_211007-PRU-Fire-Prevention-week-fire_1.jpg 1183w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/26663557_web1_211007-PRU-Fire-Prevention-week-fire_1-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/26663557_web1_211007-PRU-Fire-Prevention-week-fire_1-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/26663557_web1_211007-PRU-Fire-Prevention-week-fire_1-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/26663557_web1_211007-PRU-Fire-Prevention-week-fire_1-640x426.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 639px) 50vw, (max-width: 1023px) 47vw, 300px" /></a> <div class="card-section"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/sounds-of-fire-safety/"><h5 class="active">Sounds of fire safety</h5></a></p></div></div></div><!-- End - Single Card --><!-- Start - Single Card --><div class="column"><div class='card active'><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/head-on-vehicle-collision-sends-one-to-hospital/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/26688186_web1_211007-PRU-accident-mcbride-crash_1.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="A two-vehicle crash at McBride and 2nd resulted in one person being transported to hospital on Oct. 1 (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)" loading="lazy" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/26688186_web1_211007-PRU-accident-mcbride-crash_1.jpg 1200w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/26688186_web1_211007-PRU-accident-mcbride-crash_1-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/26688186_web1_211007-PRU-accident-mcbride-crash_1-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/26688186_web1_211007-PRU-accident-mcbride-crash_1-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/26688186_web1_211007-PRU-accident-mcbride-crash_1-640x427.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 639px) 50vw, (max-width: 1023px) 47vw, 300px" /></a> <div class="card-section"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/head-on-vehicle-collision-sends-one-to-hospital/"><h5 class="active">Head-on vehicle collision sends one to hospital</h5></a></p></div></div></div><!-- End - Single Card --><!-- Start - Single Card --><div class="column"><div class='card '><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/80-8-of-active-covid-19-cases-are-in-unvaccinated/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/26694445_web1_211007-PRU-Weekly-Covid-update-COVID-mapping_1.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="Prince Rupert and area has five cases of COVID-19 and Haida Gwaii has one for the epidemiology period of Sept. 19 to 25. (Image: BC CDC)" loading="lazy" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/26694445_web1_211007-PRU-Weekly-Covid-update-COVID-mapping_1.jpg 1200w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/26694445_web1_211007-PRU-Weekly-Covid-update-COVID-mapping_1-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/26694445_web1_211007-PRU-Weekly-Covid-update-COVID-mapping_1-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/26694445_web1_211007-PRU-Weekly-Covid-update-COVID-mapping_1-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/26694445_web1_211007-PRU-Weekly-Covid-update-COVID-mapping_1-640x427.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 639px) 50vw, (max-width: 1023px) 47vw, 300px" /></a> <div class="card-section"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/80-8-of-active-covid-19-cases-are-in-unvaccinated/"><h5 class="active">80.8 % of active COVID-19 cases are in unvaccinated</h5></a></p></div></div></div><!-- End - Single Card --><!-- Start - Single Card --><div class="column"><div class='card '><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/prince-rupert-saw-nearly-half-a-metre-of-rain-in-september/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/26685048_web1_211007-PRU-Sept-weather-recap-rain_1.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="Prince Rupert residents can expect cooler than average temperatures starting Oct. 9. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)" loading="lazy" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/26685048_web1_211007-PRU-Sept-weather-recap-rain_1.jpg 1200w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/26685048_web1_211007-PRU-Sept-weather-recap-rain_1-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/26685048_web1_211007-PRU-Sept-weather-recap-rain_1-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/26685048_web1_211007-PRU-Sept-weather-recap-rain_1-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/26685048_web1_211007-PRU-Sept-weather-recap-rain_1-640x427.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 639px) 50vw, (max-width: 1023px) 47vw, 300px" /></a> <div class="card-section"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/prince-rupert-saw-nearly-half-a-metre-of-rain-in-september/"><h5 class="active">Prince Rupert saw nearly half a metre of rain in September</h5></a></p></div></div></div><!-- End - Single Card --></div> </div> <!-- <div class="small-12 large-4 module-most-read columns"> --> <!-- </div> --> </div> </div> </div> <!-- [post-block post_type='post' taxonomy='category' tax_term='home' taxonomy_posts_per_page='5' taxonomy_2='category' tax_2_term='home2' taxonomy_2_posts_per_page='8' tax_operator='AND' post_template='story-recirc' current_story_id='$currentID' reverse_chron='$reverse_chron'] --> <!--//*** Taboola article code ***//--> <div class="row"> <div class="small-12 columns"> <!--<div class="row"> <div class="small-12 large-8 columns"> --> <!-- taboola code --> <div id="taboola-below-article-thumbnails"></div> <script type="text/javascript"> window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-a', container: 'taboola-below-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Below Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' }); </script> <!-- </div> </div> --> </div> </div> </section> <div id="footer-container"> <footer id="footer"> <div id="bp-logo" class="row"> <div class="small-12 columns"> <!-- *** BEGIN LOGO *** --> <div class="textwidget"> <a class="pub-logo-small day-2" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/"><svg id="Outline" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 471.32 52.91"><defs><style></style></defs><title></title><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M27.85,9.86h-8V2H45.15V9.86h-8v43H27.85Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M49.23,2h9.3V22.45h5.86V2h9.3V52.91h-9.3V31.31H58.52V52.91h-9.3Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M81.47,2h21V9.86H90.77v13h8.65v8.29H90.77V45H103v7.87H81.47Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M123.73,2h9.08l8.51,26.89h.14V2h7.44V52.91h-7.22l-9.94-30.82h-.14V52.91h-7.87Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M168.56,1c8.22,0,13.59,6.36,13.59,26.46s-5.36,26.46-13.59,26.46S155,47.54,155,27.45,160.33,1,168.56,1Zm-3.43,31.82c0,11,1.29,13.23,3.43,13.23S172,43.83,172,32.82V22.09c0-11-1.29-13.23-3.43-13.23s-3.43,2.22-3.43,13.23Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M188.58,2H199c8.87,0,14.73,3.72,14.73,14.44,0,4.29-1.29,10-5.43,12.44l5.51,24h-9.37L200.09,31h-2.22V52.91h-9.3Zm9.3,21.59h1.86c3.43,0,4.72-3.43,4.72-7.08,0-5.51-2-7.08-5.15-7.08h-1.43Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M223.75,9.86h-8V2h25.31V9.86h-8v43h-9.3Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M245.13,2h9.3V22.45h5.86V2h9.29V52.91h-9.29V31.31h-5.86V52.91h-9.3Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M277.38,2h21V9.86H286.67v13h8.65v8.29h-8.65V45H298.9v7.87H277.38Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M304.33,2h10.44c8.87,0,14.73,3.72,14.73,14.44,0,4.29-1.29,10-5.43,12.44l5.5,24h-9.37L315.84,31h-2.22V52.91h-9.3Zm9.3,21.59h1.86c3.43,0,4.72-3.43,4.72-7.08,0-5.51-2-7.08-5.15-7.08h-1.43Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M334.86,2h9.08l8.51,26.89h.14V2H360V52.91h-7.22l-9.94-30.82h-.14V52.91h-7.87Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M380.41,2h9.08l4.36,35.75H394L398.78,2h7.51l-7.65,50.91H388Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M411,2h9.3V52.91H411Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M427.74,2h21V9.86H437v13h8.65v8.29H437V45h12.23v7.87H427.74Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M452,2h8.44l3.29,29.89h.14L468.28,2h8.37l4.08,29.89h.14L484.51,2h6.65l-6.65,50.91h-8.44l-4.43-32.25h-.14l-4.58,32.25h-8.15Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/></svg></a> </div> <!-- *** END LOGO *** --> </div> </div><!-- row --> <div id="bp-social-footer" class="row"> <div class="small-12 columns"> <div class="textwidget"> <ul class="social footer"> <li><a title="Follow us on Facebook" class="social fa fa-facebook-f" href="https://www.facebook.com/thenorthernview/" target="_blank"></a></li> <li><a title="Follow us on Twitter" class="social fa fa-twitter" href="https://twitter.com/NorthernView" target="_blank"></a></li> <li><a title="Follow us on Instagram" class="social fa fa-instagram" href="https://www.instagram.com/thenorthernview/" target="_blank"></a></li> <!-- <li><a title="RSS Feed" class="social fa fa-rss" href="/feed/"></a></li> --> <li><a title="Submit a story" href="/submit/"> <img style="margin-bottom:0;width: 34px;height: 34px;" src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/themes/BlackPress/assets/images/submit.png"></a> </li></ul> </div> </div> </div><!-- row --> <div id="bp-site-map-title" class="row" > <div class="small-12 columns" > <div class="textwidget" > <h4 class="text-center">Explore Prince Rupert Northern View</h4> </div> </div> </div><!-- row --> <!-- <div id="bp-site-map" class="row" > --> <div id="bp-site-map" class="small-12 column row" > <!-- <div class="small-12 columns"> --> <ul><li><a href="/news/">NEWS</a></li><li><a href="/sports/">SPORTS</a></li><li><a href="/trending-now/">TRENDING NOW</a></li><li><a href="/business/">BUSINESS</a></li><li><a href="/entertainment/">ENTERTAINMENT</a></li><li><a href="/life/">LIFE</a></li><li><a href="/community/">COMMUNITY</a></li><li><a href="/opinion/">OPINION</a></li><li><a href="/video/">VIDEOS</a></li><li><a href="/weather/">WEATHER</a></li><li><a href="/obituaries/">OBITUARIES</a></li><li><a href="//www.westcoasttraveller.com/" target="_blank">TRAVEL</a></li><li><a href="/marketplace/">MARKETPLACE</a></li><li><a href="/contests/">CONTESTS</a></li><li><a href="/contact-us/">CONTACT US</a></li></ul> <!-- </div> --> </div><!-- row --> <div id="bp-media-group" class="row" > <div class="small-12 columns"> <div class="textwidget"> <a href="//www.blackpress.ca/publications/" target="_blank">BLACK PRESS MEDIA</a> </div> </div> <div class="small-12 columns menu-footer-container"> <ul id="menu-footer" class="menu" > <li class="menu-item" > <a target="_blank" href="//www.terracestandard.com">Terrace Standard</a> </li> <li class="menu-item" > <a target="_blank" href="//www.interior-news.com/">Smithers Interior News </a> </li> <li class="menu-item" > <a target="_blank" href="//www.northernsentinel.com">Kitimat Northern Sentinel </a> </li> <li class="menu-item" > <a target="_blank" href="//www.haidagwaiiobserver.com/">Haida Gwaii Observer</a> </li> <li class="menu-item" > <a target="_blank" href="//www.burnslakelakesdistrictnews.com">Burns Lake Lakes District News</a> </li> <li class="menu-item" > <a target="_blank" href="//www.houston-today.com">Houston Today</a> </li> <li class="menu-item" > <a target="_blank" href="//www.ominecaexpress.com">Vanderhoof Omineca Express</a> </li> <li class="menu-item" > <a target="_blank" href="//www.caledoniacourier.com">Caledonia Courier</a> </li> </ul> </div> <!-- black press media logo--> <div class="small-12 columns"> <div class="textwidget"> <a href="//www.blackpress.ca/publications/"> <img style="max-width: 300px;padding-top: 2rem;" src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/themes/BlackPress/assets/images/BlackPressMedia.svg" alt="Black Press Media" ></a> </div> </div> </div><!-- row --> <div id="bp-terms" class="row" > <div class="small-12 columns"> <ul id="menu-footer" class="menu"> <li class="menu-item"><a target="_blank" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/contact-us/">Contact Us</a></li><li class="menu-item"><a target="_blank" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/our-team/">Our Team</a></li><li class="menu-item"><a target="_blank" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/privacy-policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li><li class="menu-item"><a target="_blank" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/terms-of-use/">Terms of use</a></li><li class="menu-item"><a target="_blank" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/site-map/">Site Map</a></li><li class="menu-item"><a target="_blank" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/./local-news/">Prince Rupert News</a></li><li class="menu-item"><a target="_blank" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/weather/">Prince Rupert Weather</a></li><li class="menu-item"><a target="_blank" href="//www.bcclassifieds.com/?sfid=1">Prince Rupert Classifieds</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="small-12 columns"> <div class="textwidget"> © 2021, <a href="#"></a>Prince Rupert Northern View and <a href="http://www.blackpress.ca/">Black Press Group Ltd.</a> </div> </div> </div><!-- row --> </footer> </div> <style type="text/css"> div.aw-widget-36hour-inner a.aw-arrow { z-index: 1 !important; } div.aw-widget-current [class*="bg-"] { background: none !important; } div.aw-current-weather-inner h3 { display: none; } div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content { border: none !important; } div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content.bg-cl, div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content.bg-cl a.aw-current-weather, div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content.bg-s, div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content.bg-s a.aw-current-weather { color: #000 !important; } div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content a.aw-current-weather p span.aw-temperature-today b { font-weight: 600 !important; padding-left: 40px !important; font-size: 1.5rem !important; } div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content a.aw-current-weather p span.aw-temperature-today b:hover{ color: #940c19; } div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content a.aw-current-weather p time { display: none !important; } div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content a.aw-current-weather p span.aw-weather-description { display: none !important; } div.aw-widget-current-inner a.aw-toggle { display: none !important; } div#weatherContainer { padding-top: 10px; padding-right: 10px; } .lt-106 div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content a.aw-current-weather span.aw-icon { background-position: 0 0 !important; } .lt-115 div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content a.aw-current-weather span.aw-icon { z-index: 1 !important; } .lt-479 div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content a.aw-current-weather p { z-index: 1 !important; } @media screen and (max-width: 39.9375em) { div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content a.aw-current-weather { color: #fff !important; } div#weatherContainer { padding-top: 10px; } div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content.bg-cl, div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content.bg-cl a.aw-current-weather, div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content.bg-s, div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content.bg-s a.aw-current-weather { color: #fff !important; } } .lt-780 div.aw-widget-36hour-inner div.aw-more-block.aw-more-block-first { display: none; } .lt-780 div.aw-widget-36hour-inner div.aw-more-sep-3 { display: none; } </style> <script type='text/javascript' src='//content.jwplatform.com/libraries/yrJQMy68.js?ver=1.0.0' id='jw-player-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/themes/BlackPress/assets/components/featherlight/featherlight.js?ver=1.6.1' id='featherlight-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' id='foundation-js-extra'> /* <![CDATA[ */ var foundation = {"is_front_page":"0"}; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/themes/BlackPress/dest/javascript/foundation.min.js?ver=2.36.96' id='foundation-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/themes/BlackPress/dest/javascript/what-input/what-input.min.js?ver=4.0.3' id='what-input-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/themes/BlackPress/dest/javascript/frame_resize_2.0.min.js?ver=2.36.96' id='frame_resize-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-includes/js/comment-reply.min.js?ver=5.8' id='comment-reply-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/slick-carousel/1.9.0/slick.min.js?ver=1.9.0' id='slick-slider-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-includes/js/wp-embed.min.js?ver=5.8' id='wp-embed-js'></script> <!-- Start Catfish ad --> <div style="position:fixed;bottom:0px;width:100%;background:white;"> <div class='code-block code-block-17' style='margin: 8px 0; clear: both;'> <!-- Reserved for Catfish ad. See display call in Footer. --> <div id="div-gpt-17" class="gpt-ad" style="margin: 0 auto;width:320px;"> <script type='text/javascript'> googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-17');gptRefreshSlots.push(17);}); </script> </div></div> </div> <!-- End Catfish ad --> <!-- Start Interstitial ad --> <div id='page-cover' style="z-index:999999; text-align:center;background-color:#FFF; position:fixed; top:0; left:0; width:100%; height:100%;padding-top: 25%;padding-left: 10px;padding-right: 10px;display: none;"> <div class='code-block code-block-18' style='margin: 8px 0; clear: both;'> <!-- Reserved for Interstitial ad. See display call in Footer. --> <div id="div-gpt-18" class="gpt-ad"> <script type='text/javascript'> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-18');gptRefreshSlots.push(18);googletag.pubads().addEventListener('slotRenderEnded', function(event) { if (event.slot === gptAdSlots[18]) { if(event.isEmpty) { document.getElementById("page-cover").style.display = 'none'; } else{ console.log("setting timer") //delay modal window from opening to allow ad tags to render; the above listener means the tags loaded, not necessarily showing the creative. var delayModal = window.setTimeout( function(){var timeoutID = window.setTimeout(function(){document.getElementById("page-cover").style.display = 'none';},8000);document.getElementById("page-cover").style.display = 'block';} ,5000); } } }); }); $(document).ready(function() { $("#close-interstitial").click(function() { document.getElementById("page-cover").style.display = 'none'; }); }); </script> </div> <div><a id="close-interstitial" href="#">Close ad</a></div></div> </div> <!-- End Interstitial ad --> <!-- Start vendor library call --> <!-- /1036919/vendor_library_0 --> <div id='div-gpt-21' style='height:1px; width:1px;'> <script> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-21');gptRefreshSlots.push(21); }); </script> </div> <!-- End vendor library call --> <script type='text/javascript'> function refreshGPTAdSlots() { googletag.cmd.push(function() { for (i = 0; i < gptAdSlots.length; i++) { if(gptRefreshSlots.indexOf(i) == -1){ googletag.destroySlots([gptAdSlots[i]]); console.log('destroyed ' + i); } } googletag.pubads().refresh(gptAdSlots); }); } refreshGPTAdSlots();</script> <!-- taboola code --> <script type="text/javascript"> window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({flush: true}); </script> <script type="text/javascript">window.NREUM||(NREUM={});NREUM.info={"beacon":"bam-cell.nr-data.net","licenseKey":"e4824da135","applicationID":"96617015","transactionName":"NFVWZ0YCCERXAkxeXQ0fdVBACglZGRJRWVUPVQ==","queueTime":0,"applicationTime":314,"atts":"GBJVEQ4YG0o=","errorBeacon":"bam-cell.nr-data.net","agent":""}</script></body> </html>