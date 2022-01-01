Save-On-Foods confirmed all shipments in and out of the Lower Mainland are on hold due to current road conditions, and said and all avenues are being explored to get products to their stores as quickly as possible. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Some Save on Foods combo meals recalled due to Salmonella risk

They all have best before dates ranging from Dec. 31, 2021, to Jan. 2, 2022

Some Save on Foods brand combo meals are being recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the affected products include Save on Foods’ lemon chicken, sweet and sour pork, ginger beef and honey garlic chicken combo meals.

They all have best before dates ranging from Dec. 31, 2021, to Jan. 2, 2022, depending on the day they were packaged.

The recalled products have been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Yukon.

Anyone who has the meals should either throw them out or return them to their place of purchase.

The CFIA says typical symptoms of Salmonella poisoning include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. However, long-term complications may include severe arthritis, and in some rare cases infections can be deadly.

