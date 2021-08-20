An evacuation order near Barnes Lake, issued due to the Tremont Creek wildfire on July 14, has been rescinded to an evacuation alert as of Aug. 20. (Photo credit: TNRD)

Some evacuation orders downgraded to alerts for Tremont Creek and Lytton Creek fires

Two properties near Barnes Lake, and 656 in Lower Nicola, now on alert instead of order

Cooler temperatures and a reduction in fire activity have meant that some evacuation orders issued due to the Tremont Creek and Lytton Creek fires are being rescinded to evacuation alerts effective Friday, Aug. 20.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) has announced that an evacuation order near Barnes Lake involving two addresses (1886 and 1924 Woods Creek Forest Service Road) has been rescinded to an evacuation alert. The order was issued on July 14. For a map of the affected area, go to https://bit.ly/3mlNjBC.

The TNRD has also rescinded an evacuation order issued on Aug. 15 for 656 properties in Lower Nicola to an evacuation alert. The order was issued because of the Lytton Creek fire. For a list of all affected properties, and a map of the area involved, go to https://bit.ly/2XESyBT.

On Aug. 19, 2,000 residents of Logan Lake were able to return home after being on evacuation order since July 12. The area remains on evacuation alert, as does the area around Cherry Creek, which was previously on evacuation order. The evauation alert for Skeetchestn, issued because of the Sparks Lake wildfire, has now been rescinded to all clear.

Crews battling the Tremont Creek wildfire continue to reinforce guards in areas they were previously unable to, and are extinguishing hot spots. Ground crews are engaged in direct attack, and the BC Wildfire Service says that they were able to utilize tankers yesterday.

The Lytton Creek fire has received some light rain, and crews continue to protect the highway corridors and communities. They are also bucketing hot spots, as well as monitoring the fire perimeter and working on containment strategies.

Communication and Internet infrastructure along the Highway 8 corridor near Spences Bridge has been extensively damaged, leaving the community with extremely limited cellphone, landline, and computer service. TELUS has brought in a temporary communications tower, but as complete restoration of service could take three to four weeks, alternatives are being sought to assist in the meantime.


