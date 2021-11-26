The landing page for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit is seen in Toronto, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. As the CERB winds down starting this weekend, employment insurance will start taking its place and a new suite of benefits that won’t exist unless approved by Parliament. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Giordano Ciampini

Some CERB recipients set to get notices that they owe feds some of the aid

Notice due to overpayment, flexible repayment schedule available, no penalties or interest charged

Some Canadians who received a pandemic jobless benefit are set to receive notices that they have to repay some of the aid they received last year.

The Canada Emergency Response Benefit was rolled out at the onset of the pandemic during a historic drop in the labour market — three million jobs lost and two million people with hours cut.The government sent $2,000 payments to some recipients who applied through Service Canada as an advance on the first four weeks to help households who saw sudden loss of earnings.

The idea was to reconcile the payment at some point during the time CERB was available, which is why many who got the advance saw a break in benefits during the summer of 2020.

The government now says there are still recipients who owe some or all of the $2,000, specifically those who were not entitled to the aid or didn’t collect CERB for at least 20 weeks.

Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough says anyone who needs it will get a flexible repayment schedule and there will be no penalties or interest charged on the overpayment.

“Canadians will not be put into financial hardship by having to repay emergency benefits they received,” Qualtrough says in a statement.

Those who owe money will get a notice from Service Canada outlining how much they owe, the process to repay, and how they can appeal the decision.

— The Canadian Press

RELATED: End of CERB means uncertainty for some, new system for others

Coronavirus

Previous story
Researchers uncover and map biological hotspots of B.C.’s Central Coast
Next story
Liberals, NDP pass motion to resume hybrid format in House of Commons

Just Posted

North Coast tenants in Prince Rupert, Terrace and Kitimat will be able to access expanded BC Rent Bank services for emergency assistance with rent and utilities through a new centralized homelessness prevention program, the Elizabeth Fry Society announced, on Nov. 23. (Photo: Langley Advance Times files)
BC Rent Bank program keeps tenants in homes with the heat on

Products from Little Lamb Lavender can be purchased by visiting the WeBC pop-up shop. Customers can browse through 450 women-owned businesses on the portal. (Little Lamb Lavender/Facebook)
WeBC’s virtual portal lists 450 women-owned businesses for easy holiday shopping

RCMP is asking for public assistance on Nov. 24, in locating Cheryl Ann Miller, who is wanted on outstanding warrants (Black Press Media files)
Prince Rupert RCMP request assistance in locating woman

Hospital access was closed to the public in an abundance of caution, on Nov. 24, as a loose metal sheet was fixed on the roof. (File photo)
Reports of evacuation at Prince Rupert hospital are false — Northern Health