Some Canadian schools, colleges move to accommodate climate strikes

The movement is partly inspired by Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg

Students in Canada are expected to participate in climate events beginning this Friday, and some school boards are moving to allow — even encourage — them to miss class for the cause.

The University of British Columbia, the Toronto District School Board and Montreal’s Dawson College are among the institutions taking measures to support students who plan to walk out of class as part of a global call to action.

The rallies — dubbed Global Climate Strike — are timed to coincide with the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York next week.

The movement is partly inspired by Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg, who has staged weekly demonstrations over the past year under the hashtag #FridaysForFuture, calling on world leaders to step up efforts against climate change.

The website fridaysforfuture.org lists more than 100 climate strikes planned in Canada, including events in all 10 provinces and two territories.

Thunberg announced on Facebook last week she will be in Montreal for the march next Friday, Sept. 27.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2019.

The Canadian Press

