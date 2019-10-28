Some 3,000 CN Rail unionized workers threaten national strike

With 72 hours’ notice, the unionized workers could begin a strike on Nov. 19

Canadian National locomotives are seen in Montreal on Monday, February 23, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Canadian National Railways conductors, trainpersons and yardpersons have threatened to launch a strike in three weeks after six months of negotiations.

The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference disclosed Monday that its 3,000 members voted 99.2 per cent last month in favour of a strike.

A strike could begin at 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 19, after the union provides at least 72 hours’ notice.

The union is trying to put pressure on the Montreal-based railway ahead of a resumption of negotiations with the help of federal mediators on Nov. 12.

The workers, who are mostly located in major urban centres across Canada, have been without a contract since July 23.

READ MORE: CN Rail infrastructure workers receive 14-per-cent wage increase

CN Rail lowered its forecasts last week by pointing to a deterioration in North American rail demand and a further slowdown in the economy.

“CN remains committed to working with the TCRC and is optimistic that an agreement will be reached,” said a CN Rail spokesman.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Mushroom poisoning on the rise, warns BC Centre for Disease Control
Next story
B.C. park reserve seeks ‘Poop Fairies’ for wolf conservation project

Just Posted

Some 3,000 CN Rail unionized workers threaten national strike

With 72 hours’ notice, the unionized workers could begin a strike on Nov. 19

“Out of the red for B.C. ed” demand Prince Rupert Teachers’ Union

Prince Rupert District Teachers’ Union rallied outside MLA Jennifer Rice’s office to… Continue reading

Rupert Rampage drown Steelheads in Smithers home opener

Steelheads have one more chance for revenge on Jan. 5

WEB POLL: Do you agree with the city paying for the armed RCMP officers for the two Alaska ferry sailings?

The City of Prince Rupert is footing the bill for armed RCMP officers at Alaska ferry terminal

Prince Rupert places second in Atom House Tournament

Silver for the home team, while Kitimat sides grab gold and bronze

Heart of Our City: It was a “bon voyage” for Aidan Murphy-Morven

Murphy-Morven, a Charles Hays Secondary student, was bit by the travel bug

WEB POLL: Do you think the west separating from Canada is a real possibility?

Take our online reader poll:

Miller nets 2 as Canucks lay 7-2 drubbing on Panthers

Vancouver boosts record to 7-3-1

VIDEO: Twiggy the waterskiing squirrel to come to Vancouver boat show

Twiggy, along with her trusty lifeguard Rusty, will be performing a variety of tricks daily

Alberta babysitter drops human rights complaint against kids’ father

Man had alleged that two parents discriminated against him based on age, gender, family status

Case of missing B.C. senior with Alzheimer’s renews call for Silver Alert

BC Silver Alert co-founder says the first 12 hours a person is missing is critical

Canadians get a D in physical activity: report card

Many Canadians don’t get the 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous activity per week

Stewart port terminal, contractor face federal charges for unlawful disposal of dredge material

Charges follow an Environment and Climate Change Canada investigation

California wildfires erupt in LA, burn in wine country

Nearly 200,000 people under evacuation orders after fire that broke out last week in Sonoma County

Most Read