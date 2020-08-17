SOLD – Bob’s on the Rocks to change hands

Sale to be complete Jan. 2021

The Prince Rupert landmark, Bob’s on the Rocks, known in the region for it’s fish and chips at Rushbrook Floats has been sold to the Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’a Society (GNS) for the 2021 season.

“With our local good food hub currently under development in Seal Cove, plus our recent acquisition of the Port Ed Store, we feel strongly that Bob’s on the Rocks will integrate perfectly into our growing group of businesses,” Blair Mirau, chief executive officer of the GSN said.

“We will be keeping more than the name; we also want to keep the same great employees and recipes that have made Bob’s a must-visit Prince Rupert destination.”

The new owners are set to take possession in January 2021, once all of the paper work is completed. This will allow for a few months to prepare for a spring season opening date, Mirau said.

“Next year, we are planning to extend the season by a month or two. We also hope to extend the opening hours later into the evening on weekends,” Mirau told The Northern View.

Heather Snow, current owner of the beacon to fish and chip connoisseurs said the last 16 years have been a wonderful adventure.

“I look forward to working with the Nisga’a Society to ensure a seamless transition and I am excited to see what the

future holds,” she said.

Snow’s last day at the fish and chip location is Aug. 30 at which time the establishment will close for the season.

Most Read