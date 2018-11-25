Drivers tackling Interior highways are urged to proceed with caution due to winter weather forecasts. (DriveBC Highway Webcam)

Snow, freezing rain, ice pellets in forecast for B.C. Interior highways

Environment Canada is calling for snow for various highways across the province

Drivers tackling Interior highways should exercise a degree of caution Sunday as Environment Canada calls for ice pellets, freezing rain and snow.

According to Environment Canada’s BC Traveller’s Routes forecast, five centimetres of snow are expected to fall on the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt. That snow will change to rain in the morning with the risk of freezing rain.

Further north on the Coquihalla, between Merritt and Kamloops, two-to-four centimetres of the fluffy white stuff is expected to fall.

The Okanagan Connector, from Merritt to Kelowna, will see periods of ice pellets, for an estimated total of two centimetres, this evening and freezing rain overnight. Those conditions are expected to continue through Monday morning.

Ice pellets are also forecast between Hope and Princeton via Allison Pass on Highway 3. These pellets will also be followed by periods of freezing rain into Monday. Elsewhere on Highway 3, between Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass, there is a 60 per cent chance of flurries overnight followed by Monday morning snow of five-to-ten centimetres.

Only light snow and a 60 per cent chance of flurries is expected for the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass later tonight. Monday calls for about five centimetres of snow.

Up north, Highway 97 between Clinton and 100 Mile House via Begbie Summit will see flurries and the risk of freezing rain. Near Pine Pass on the same highway, two-to-four centimetres of snow is forecast.

From Tête Jaune Cache to the Alberta Border on the Yellowhead Highway, Environment Canada calls for a 40 per cent chance of flurries followed by two centimetres of snow Monday morning.

On the Sea to Sky from Squamish to Whistler, an estimated 10-to-15 centimetres of wet snow is in the forecast.

Environment Canada’s next forecast is scheduled for 3:45 p.m.

