The headquarters of SNC Lavalin is seen Thursday, November 6, 2014 in Montreal. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. reported a loss in its first quarter compared with a profit a year ago as its revenue edged lower.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

SNC-Lavalin to step back from 15 countries, swear off fixed-price bids in mining

The company is undergoing an organizational revamp

The head of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. said it will scale down its operations in 15 countries and swear off bidding on fixed-price contracts in the mining industry as it reported a loss in its latest quarter.

“We remain confident that we can deliver our 2019 outlook, despite being disappointed with our first-quarter performance,” Neil Bruce said in a statement Thursday.

“We will be focusing on our core geographies and are removing unprofitable revenues across 15 countries where we have sub-scale operations.”

“We also stopped bidding on lump sum EPC (earnings, procurement and construction) projects, as going forward we will be undertaking lump sum EPC work in infrastructure and oil and gas only in our core regions where we have strong capabilities,” Bruce added.

SNC-Lavalin is firmly rooted in both construction and engineering, exposing it to potentially higher margins, but also the cost overruns and fixed-price contracts that can plague the world of builders.

Bruce noted the company is undergoing an organizational revamp, combining its oil and gas business with its mining unit as part of a cost-reduction program under chief operating officer Ian Edwards, who was appointed in late January.

The engineering and construction firm said it lost $17.3 million or 10 cents per share for the quarter ended March 31. That compares with a profit of $78.1 million or 44 cents per share in the first quarter of last year.

Revenue totalled $2.36 billion, down from $2.43 billion a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, SNC said it earned 21 cents per share for the quarter compared with an adjusted profit of 77 cents per share a year earlier.

The results included an adjusted loss of eight cents in its engineering and construction business, while its capital investments business earned 29 cents per share in its most recent quarter.

That compared with an adjusted profit of 51 cents from the engineering and construction side a year ago, while the capital investments business earned 36 cents per share.

READ MORE: SNC-Lavalin’s court loss shifts spotlight to Trudeau’s new attorney general

READ MORE: Five things in Wilson-Raybould’s written evidence on the SNC-Lavalin

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ahead of Trudeau meeting, Kenney calls assessment bill a threat to unity
Next story
‘Riley Howell is a hero’: North Carolina student who attacked gunman lauded

Just Posted

30 years for the B.C Annual Dance Competition in Prince Rupert

More than 300 dancers from across British Columbia to perform at the Lester Centre May 5-11

Salmon conservation talk devolves into blame game

There was lots of debate but little consensus at a fish conservation talk in Smithers on April 24

Charles Hays Secondary School Rugby team travel to Abbotsford

The team received training from members of the Celtic Barbarians North American Rugby touring squad

Happy Pirates of the Pacific for the 41st annual Seafest

Ahoy mateys, book your calendars June 7 to 9

Northwest elementary students expose their Canadian roots

Northwest Regional Heritage Day fair at the Lester Centre of the Arts

VIDEO: 4 pups of endangered species of wolf born at Chicago zoo

The wolves have over the years been driven to the brink of extinction by hunting

Eating your placenta can do more harm than good: B.C. study

Celebrities like Mayim Bialik, Blac Chyne, and Hilary Duff have all spoken highly of placentophagy

Corkscrew roller coaster at Playland comes to a permanent halt

The ride is being sold to make way for an expansion of the park

BC SPCA: Don’t drive with pets in the back of your truck

Society says the safest way to transport your furry friends is in a secured crate

MRI diagnostic scans increasing with night-time operations in B.C.

Procedures double for Northern Health, improving for Fraser, Island

Dog people tend to sing more, while cat people are more talkative with their pets new study finds

Pets also weigh heavily into the financial decisions of their owners

IIO say police shot man, woman at March 29 Surrey standoff

The Independent Investigation Office continues its investigation

B.C. to run another test of national emergency alert system

Radios, TVs and compatible wireless devices will get shrill alert sound on May 8

Human remains discovered in burned truck in Oliver, B.C.

Oliver RCMP responded to a remote location east of the town, identity of the victim is still unknown

Most Read