Deep pothole on 11th Avenue in Prince Rupert. (Kelly Little / Black Press)

Smoothing out potholes in Prince Rupert

City public works has a plan and a budget of $400,000 to tackle the pothole problem

Potholes. They cause furrowed brows and involuntary expletives from drivers, wage wars with vehicles and are a never ending battle for public works.

READ MORE: Cold winter exacerbates pothole problem in Prince Rupert

But the city says it has a 2018 action plan and a budget to combat the problem.

“Our capital paving program has a budget of $400,000 for 2018, with operational and maintenance funds also dedicated to paving,” said Veronika Stewart, city communications manager, in an email.

Repaving will take place on McBride Street in the next two weeks, once the sewer main between Sixth and Ninth Avenue has been repaired. Additional pothole filling will occur before the end of the construction season, Stewart said.

MORE: $4.5 million to re-pave arterial roads in Prince Rupert

Part of that plan is prioritizing. “Arterial roads, bus and emergency services routes are typically considered priority,” Stewart said.

Paving improvements completed this spring and summer include the intersection of Fifth Avenue and McBride, Summit Avenue, the intersection at Sixth and Ambrose/Drydock to Sixth Avenue bridge, Sixth Avenue West crosswalk (900 block), Fifth Avenue East at Eberts, Crestview Drive, Frederick Blvd and Regina Rd, the 900 Block of 11th Avenue East, and the intersection of Kootenay Avenue and Smithers Street.


