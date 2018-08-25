Smoke keeps air quality risks for some B.C. regions, rain moves through others

Environment Canada said that upper winds will keep spreading smoke in central, southern B.C.

The provincial forecast is calling for a little mix of every kind of weather Saturday.

The central and southern interior continue to be covered in smoke and haze as nearly 600 wildfires burn.

Environment Canada said in a weather statement Saturday that upper winds will keep spreading smoke over communities in that region but some areas can expect a little improvement on Sunday.

Over the past few weeks, the haze has turned cities orange and sepia. In Prince George, the smoke blocked the sun making it look nighttime as late as 10 a.m.

PHOTOS: B.C. city wakes up to darkness under wildfire smoke

In Nelson, captivating footage by Ryan Flett showed how eerie the smoke looked out on the river.

The Okanagan has seen record-high air pollution measurements due to several fires burning nearby, cancelling several sporting events.

The light rain falling this morning over the Central Interior wildfires is expected to turn into showers as it makes its way towards the south through the evening.

Meanwhile, the national forecaster did offer some hope for coastal residents: the smoke should soon start to slowly dissipate through the weekend.

For those living in regions downwind of wildfires, however, high concentrations of fine particulate matter – the cause of air quality advisories across B.C. – will stick around for the forseeable future.

In the Lower Mainland, most residents are in the clear to breathe relatively fresh air. The air quality advisory was lifted Friday for Metro Vancouver and the central Fraser Valley. Due to the Mount Hicks fire, the advisory remains in effect in Agassiz and Hope.

Over to Vancouver Island, most of the region will see wet conditions, with light rainshowers in the forecast. However, an air quality advisory remains in effect.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
$16 million still owing in unpaid bills 1 year since B.C. nixed bridge tolls
Next story
B.C. family devastated by house fire yet to see raised GoFundMe money

Just Posted

Heart of Our City: Duty calls on Tannis Calder

Tannis Calder joined the Cadet Instructor Cadre to lead the Prince Rupert sea cadets

Air support sent to Gitanyow

Conditions this afternoon allow for bucketing of 60-hectare blaze

MVP of the Week: Kendall Wing has fever pitch

Soccer teams and leagues in Prince Rupert have been given a lift from this resident for years

Rupert Redesign moves to second phase

Phase 2 involves creating strategies to implement feedback collect from community

Drinking water concerns at northern B.C hospital

Northern Health say the results of the Prince Rupert Hospital water study not due until fall

This Week Podcast — Episode 99

Travis McNeice gives a preview of the upcoming Rupert Rampage hockey season

The Northern View 2018 Readers Choice

Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Sept. 7

B.C. family devastated by house fire yet to see raised GoFundMe money

After losing his wife in a house fire, Michael Van Gool said he still hasn’t received the money

Smoke keeps air quality risks for some B.C. regions, rain moves through others

Environment Canada said that upper winds will keep spreading smoke in central, southern B.C.

Canada’s Brooke Henderson moves one shot off clubhouse lead at CP Women’s Open

Dozens of fans — many clad in red and white and waving small Canadian flags — cheered for Henderson

NAFTA progress doesn’t stop Freeland from heading to Europe on diplomatic trip

Chrystia Freeland said it’s important for Canada to continue to do its work around the world

Federal Court of Appeal decision on Trans Mountain coming next week

Federal government announced in May that it was buying the Trans Mountain pipeline for $4.5 billion

B.C. woman shares experience of riding out Hawaii hurricane

Flash flooding, landslides from Hurricane Lane have caused major damage near Jade Vaughan’s home

B.C. punk pioneer Randy Rampage had a ‘heart of gold’

The bassist for Vancouver’s D.O.A died at his Vancouver home earlier this month of an apparent heart attack

Most Read