Hudson Bay Mountain Resort in Smithers will open Dec. 4 with reduced hours due to a staff shortage. (File photo)

Smithers ski hill short on staff; reduces December hours

The hill opens Dec. 4, Saturday to Monday only, until Christmas

The Smithers ski hill will not be operating at full capacity in December.

“Due to the incredible staff shortage we are dealing with (HBM currently has 5 full-time liftees hired, and not from lack of trying) we have had to make the very unfortunate decision to reduce the amount of days we are open in December,” Hudson Bay Mountain Resort announced Nov. 22.

The company cited the health and well-being of staff and desire not to overwork the few team members they have as the reason for the reduced hours.

MORE NEWS: More atmospheric rivers set to pummel southern B.C.

Opening day is scheduled for Dec. 4 with the lifts being open Saturday through Monday until Dec. 20. Over Christmas, the hill will open Dec. 23 and 25, close Christmas day and then remain open through Jan 2.

January remains tentatively scheduled for Thursday through Monday opening with Wednesdays to be determined as the company ramps up efforts to find staff.

Positions available include lift operators, ski patrol and ski instructors.


