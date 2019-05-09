Smithers Recycling Depot ablaze

A fire broke out at the Smithers recycling depot shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Thursday.
Smithers and Telkwa firefighters are on the scene, with Houston firefighters currently enroute.
No injuries have been reported.
WATCH:
Firefighters from Smithers, Telkwa and Houston on scene, video to follow
