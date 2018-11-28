Three councillors – Casda Thomas, John Buikema and Gladys Atrill – vote against allowing a full waiving of the off-site works for the hospital CT scanner renovation. With three councillors voting for the motion to waive costs, Mayor Taylor Bachrach was the deciding vote, voting against the waiver as well. (Chris Gareau photo)

Smithers gambles CT scanner for ‘sidewalk law’

Despite letter from Northern Health saying delays or cancellation possible, ‘sidewalk law’ applied.

The bylaw that brought Smithers the ‘sidewalk to nowhere’ and forced the Bulkley Valley Child Development Centre (BVCDC) to build a short, dead-end sidewalk over a driveway to a neighbouring residential front yard is now putting the CT scanner project at Bulkley Valley District Hospital at risk.

Bylaw 1800 ‘Subdivision Servicing and Development Standards’ calls for off-site works to be done by any developer that builds or renovates on its property at a construction value over $100,000.

To make way for the CT scanner, an estimated $350,000 of internal renovations to the hospital need to be done.

A motion approve a variance application to waive the off-site works was defeated 4-3, with councillors Frank Wray, Lorne Benson and Greg Brown for, and councillors Casda Thomas, John Buikema and Gladys Atrill against. The tie vote was broken with Mayor Taylor voting against allowing the variance.

Northern Health’s health service administrator for the area Cormac Hikisch presented to council before the vote. He explained that 4,000 patient visits per year to Terrace and Prince George are from the Hazeltons to Burns Lake, which could instead go to Smithers.

A letter from Albert Sommerfeld, Northern Health director of development planning and projects, made clear the consequences:

“The financial burden because of the additional off-site works, which has never been accounted for, may lead to significant delays and possible cancellation of this project.”

Hikisch told council there was a misconception that internal work on the hospital would not apply.

The CT scanner project was made possible with $1.75 million in donated funds, largely through the Bulkley Valley Health Care and Hospital Foundation and a $1.6-million donation to the foundation by Telkwa’s Fritz Pfeiffer.

With an insistence on applying the bylaw in the name of fairness, and the non-profit BVCDC’s partial off-site work variance used as an example, a variance to the hospital project was still granted. Instead of waiving the full costs, council unanimously approved a second motion that went with a staff recommendation that cuts the amount of work and costs down for the off-site works. The cost is now estimated at $131,000, down from over $500,000.

Read more: Northern Health approves CT Scanner for Smithers

More to come.

 

Council still decided to go with a variance that would lessen the cost of off-site works for the hospital, one that would at least delay the CT scanner project but lowers the amount of work needed to be done. The work to be done is marked “staff support.” (Town of Smithers map)

