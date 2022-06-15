A Grizzly Bear with a broken-off arrow stuck in its head, was recently taken by a passing motorist and provided to Smithers Conservation Officers. The picture was taken along Hwy. 37 North, just north of the Meziadin junction. (Conservation Officer Service photo)

A Grizzly Bear with a broken-off arrow stuck in its head, was recently taken by a passing motorist and provided to Smithers Conservation Officers. The picture was taken along Hwy. 37 North, just north of the Meziadin junction. (Conservation Officer Service photo)

Smithers conservation officers seek info on injured grizzly

The bear was spotted on Hwy 37 just north of Meziadin Junction with an arrow in its head

Smithers conservation officers are looking for information about a grizzly bear that was seen with a broken off arrow in its head.

A photo of the bear with arrow injury, was recently taken by a passing motorist and sent to the Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS in Smithers. The picture was taken along Hwy. 37 North, just north of the Meziadin junction.

The BCCOS is investigating. Anyone with any information about this incident, is asked to call the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

THE LATEST: B.C. money laundering report calls for new law enforcement unit, provincial office


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. study finds that if you want to live longer, get out of your chair
Next story
Pope’s health is an ‘extreme concern’ but trip to Canada remains unchanged: Miller

Just Posted

A Grizzly Bear with a broken-off arrow stuck in its head, was recently taken by a passing motorist and provided to Smithers Conservation Officers. The picture was taken along Hwy. 37 North, just north of the Meziadin junction. (Conservation Officer Service photo)
Smithers conservation officers seek info on injured grizzly

DFO have announced closures and decreased daily limits on chinook salmon fishing around Canada’s North Coast. Pictured is an adult Chinook salmon swimming in Ship Creek, Anchorage. (Photo: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)
DFO closes chinook salmon fishing around Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert basketballer, Liam McChesney, accepted an invitation to training camp being held prior to the GLOBL Fives tournament in Toronto, Basketball Canada announced on June 14. (The Northern View file photo)
Prince Rupert basketball prodigy accepts invite to Team Canada event

Seal Cove float plane base will be a hub of activity on Father's day weekend with summer solstice celebrations, classic car show, barbeque and live music on June 18. (Photo: supplied/Emmiline Millar)
Fathers day celebrations flying high at Seal Cove float plane base