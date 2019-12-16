Smiles all around for North Coast Health Improvement Society

Prince Rupert’s Cancer Care Unit is one step closer to reaching its goal

Local Tim Hortons owner Devin Archibald (second from right) presented Stefan Delloch, president of the North Coast Health Improvement Society (second from left) with a cheque of $2812.80. Archibald’s employees (left to right) Mandeep Kumar, manager, Tom Leonard, baker, Donna Wesley, long-time employee and with assistant manager Kimberly Blackwater were also present for the occasion. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

The North Coast Health Improvement Society (NCHIS) was presented with a cheque of $2812.80 from Tim Horton’s Smile Smile Cookie campaign, this week.

All proceeds from the cookie sales between Sept. 16-22 went to NCHIS and their work to upgrade the Cancer Care Unit at the local hospital.

“Giving back to the community is really what it is all about and giving to the North Coast Health Improvement Society is really assisting the whole community as a whole,” Devin Archibald, owner of the local Tim Hortons said.

The upgrades cost $200,000 to replace all the equipment and expand the space to both improve the functional care for patients and to allow family members to be with patients when they are receiving chemotherapy treatment.

“I want to thank the whole team at Tim Hortons for donating the proceed from their smile cookie funds. It is absolutely phemomental,” Stefan Delloch, president of NCHIS said.

