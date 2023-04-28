A plane crashed into a field in the Salmon River Valley during the morning of Friday, April 28. (Amanda Anne/ Facebook)

A plane crashed into a field in the Salmon River Valley during the morning of Friday, April 28. (Amanda Anne/ Facebook)

Small plane crash near Salmon Arm results in minor injuries

The aircraft crashed into a field in the Salmon River Valley

A pilot and passenger were able to walk away with only minor injuries after a small plane crashed near Salmon Arm.

During the morning of Friday, April 28, a small aircraft crashed in a field in the Salmon River Valley, said Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West.

“At this time, the pilot and sole occupant of the plane suffered only minor injuries,” said West just after 10 a.m.

Emergency crews were on scene and were clearing the area.

More details to come as they become available.

READ MORE: Driving offences result in 8 vehicles in 2 weeks impounded in Salmon Arm

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Salmon Armsmall plane crash

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Skeena Salmon Arts Festival Society unveils 2023 logo by Indigenous artist Randi Ball
Next story
Province buys former Terrace motel to house displaced apartment tenants

Just Posted

Prince Rupert Middle School was place under hold and secure on the afternoon of April 27. (File photo/The Northern View)
Incident at middle school office places students under hold and secure status April 27

Jaime Perrault (2nd from left) will be returning for her second season with the Vancouver Whitecaps FC Academy. (Vancouver Whitecaps FC/Special to The News)
B.C. players return for second season with Vancouver Whitecaps FC Academy

The former Mumford’s Lodge property is to be the new home for tenants from a mould-infested Terrace apartment building. (Provided photo)
Province buys former Terrace motel to house displaced apartment tenants

Tahltan/Tłingit artist Randi Ball of Dease Lake created the above logo for the 2023 Skeena Salmon Art Show, hosted by the Skeena Salmon Arts Festival Society. (Courtesy of Randi Ball)
Skeena Salmon Arts Festival Society unveils 2023 logo by Indigenous artist Randi Ball