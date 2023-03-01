‘Slushmageddon’ on the way City of Prince Rupert says

The effects of recent snowfall warnings in Prince Rupert and the North Coast have even the dogs questioning if they really need to go out, on March 1. Snowfall warnings followed by rain had Environment Canada issuing weather warnings followed by the City of Prince Rupert issuing advisories to residents about “Slushmageddon.” (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Residents are being warned about “Slushmageddon” as the City of Prince Rupert prepares for rain, snow, rain mix on March 1.

With a heavy snowfall warning issued by Environment Canada for a frontal system spreading snow to the North Coast and coastal sections, the weather agency stated five to 10 cm of the white stuff had already fallen by early morning.

“The snow will become rain mixed with snow this afternoon over Prince Rupert. However, further inland along Highway 16, an additional five cm of snow is expected before the snow begins to change over to rain this afternoon,” Environment Canada stated in its morning warning.

Citizens can expect rapidly accumulating snow, poor travel conditions and reduced visibility in the weather expected to reach a temperature high of 4C during the day with a low of 2C overnight.

The City of Prince Rupert is issuing appeals to residents and shovelling up some advice to get through the next few days.

“The weather is offering up our favourite combo platter of snow, rain and then more snow over the next few days. Slushmaggedon is our working title,” the City of Prince Rupert posted on its social media account.

“Crews, including contractors, are continuing to be out in full force day and night, working at snow removal, including staff from outside our Public Works Department – but we do still need your help.”

The City has requested that if you are lucky enough to have a driveway, please use it as the snow plows need room and for neighbours who have no alternative but to park on the road.

“Our town was built when horse-drawn buggies were still in vogue so we know not everyone has the luxury of off-street parking but we ask that everyone who can, does park off-street,” the post stated.

“It’s really challenging for plows to get through for a proper sweep of the roads when everyone is parked on the street.”

On the subject of plows, the city acknowledges the frustrations encountered when the plowed road snow is pushed back across entrances to properties.

“We know this is a real pain. However the fewer cars there are on the road, the more snow we are able to fully remove from the roadways and the less there will be around to pile back up in front of your driveway. Also, please ensure that if you’re facing down your driveway that you’re piling snow to the right (onto your property, not the sidewalk), which will prevent it from getting all deposited back into your driveway like an unwanted gift from Old Man Winter.”

Officials at the city also street the importance of residents keeping an eye on catch basins near their properties when shovelling to avoid the area turning into a “skating rink”.

“… make sure your area catchbasin isn’t under a mound of snow, so that the melt has somewhere to go.”

We continue to ask that businesses and residents do their part in clearing sidewalks so that pedestrians have access. We’re also getting to our own sidewalks the best we can – and the more we keep on top of it, the less likely that it gets so heavy it’s impossible to move as the snow continues,” the city stated.

Weather conditions will remain the same over the upcoming days with rain showers or flurries of five to ten millimetres on March 2, accompanied by steady temperatures of 2C during the day into the same overnight low temps.

Conditions may ease on March 3 (Friday) with a 60 per cent chance of snow or rain and a daily high of 4C setting into an overnight low of 2C.