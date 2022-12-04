RCMP officers are seen near a homeless encampment where a member of the RCMP was stabbed in Burnaby, B.C. Tuesday, October 18, 2022. British Columbia’s police watchdog says Const. Shaelyn Yang acted appropriately when she shot a man in the altercation that led to her death. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

RCMP officers are seen near a homeless encampment where a member of the RCMP was stabbed in Burnaby, B.C. Tuesday, October 18, 2022. British Columbia’s police watchdog says Const. Shaelyn Yang acted appropriately when she shot a man in the altercation that led to her death. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Slain RCMP Const. Yang cleared of wrongdoing in shooting: B.C. police watchdog

The matter will not be referred to the Crown for consideration of charges

British Columbia’s police watchdog has cleared a slain Burnaby RCMP constable of wrongdoing after she shot a man in the altercation that led to her death.

The Independent Investigations Office says after a review of all available evidence its chief civilian director determined that there are no reasonable grounds to believe Const. Shaelyn Yang committed an offence.

It says the matter will not be referred to the Crown for consideration of charges.

Yang, a 31-year-old mental health and homeless outreach officer, was stabbed to death on Oct. 18while she and a City of Burnaby employee attempted to issue an eviction notice to a man who had been living in a tent at a local park.

VIDEO: Thousands honour Const. Shaelyn Yang killed in line of duty

Yang shot the suspect before she died, and the IIO later said Jongwon Ham underwent surgery for his injuries.

Ham has since been charged with first-degree murder in Yang’s death.

“Due to concurrent court proceedings related to the incident, the IIO’s public report will not be released on the IIO website until that process has concluded,” the IIO said in a news release.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Veterans’ cases raise fresh concerns about expanding assisted dying law
Next story
Canadiens goalie Carey Price takes a stand against federal firearms Bill C-21

Just Posted

Two new electric vehicle charging stations are being built at the Prince Rupert Recreation Complex. These will add to the city’s current two, including this one at First Ave.and McBride St. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Electric vehicles get a boost with new charging stations in Prince Rupert

Gitga’at First Nation, Gitxaala First Nation and the federal government’s new North Coast Waterway Management Guidelines came into effect Sept. 1, 2022. Waters surrounding Kitkatla in June, 2022. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
First Nations work with feds to develop new marine guidelines for North Coast B.C.

In 2021 the Prince Rupert RCMP’s Cram-a-Cruiser event raised more than $3,000 in toys, food and gift cards, which were donated to the local Salvation Army. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert RCMP host 2nd Cram-a-Cruiser fundraiser

The New Hazelton RCMP detachment. (Interior News file photo)
Suspect arrested after fleeing from New Hazelton RCMP