Tourists pose for photos at the base of Whistler Mountain in Whistler, B.C. Sunday, March 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Skier dies in an inbounds avalanche at Whistler

The avalanche occurred on Tuesday, April 5

A skier has died in an inbounds avalanche at Whistler Blackcomb resort.

The 34-year-old man was swept away in a size 1 inbounds avalanche on Tuesday, April 5. The avalanche occurred in the Westridge area on Whistler mountain, an alpine bowl area accessible via the peak chair.

Avalanche Canada rates size 1 avalanches as ‘relatively harmless’.

Whistler Blackcomb told Black Press Media that an active investigation is ongoing to determine what caused the avalanche. Whistler received upwards of 50 centimetres of snow in a recent storm cycle. Tuesday was the first day the Westridge terrain was open after the storm.

“Whistler Blackcomb, Whistler Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends,” said Geoff Buchheister, Whistler Blackcomb COO.

According to Avalanche Canada, the risk of avalanches in the Sea-to-Sky region is ‘considerable’. Avalanche Canada only assesses backcountry conditions and does not comment on inbounds avalanches or resort activities.

READ MORE: Avalanche Canada warns of risks on B.C. South Coast following storm

