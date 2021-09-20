Voters enter the polling station at St. Joseph’s School in Smithers on Monday, Sept. 20. (Thom Barker photo)

Voters enter the polling station at St. Joseph’s School in Smithers on Monday, Sept. 20. (Thom Barker photo)

Bachrach tracking to reelection with more than 50 per cent of vote in early polling

Liberals projected to win most seats in federal election

Federal election polls are closed in Skeena-Bulkley Valley.

Vying for the seat in alphabetical order are: Taylor Bachrach (incumbent, NDP), Jody Craven (People’s Party), Lakhwinder Jahj (Liberal), Claire Rattée (Conservative), Rod Taylor (Christian Heritage), and Adeana Young (Green).

The independent 338Canada website predicts a solid win for Bachrach in the riding.

READ MORE: Party leaders cast their ballots in federal election

In 2019, then a first-time candidate, the former mayor of Smithers won handily by more than 3,000 votes over challenger Rattée. Prior to 2019, the seat was held for 15 years by Bachrach’s NDP predecessor Nathan Cullen, who is now MLA for Stikine.

There are 67,453 registered electors in Skeena-Bulkley Valley out of 88,920 residents.

Final results of the election may not be known for several days because Elections Canada will not start counting mail-in ballots until tomorrow (Sept. 21).

UPDATE 7:30 p.m.: With two polls reporting Taylor Bachrach has taken a lead in Skeena Bulkley Valley.

8:00 p.m.: Bachrach opens a widening lead with more than 50 per cent of the vote so far to Conservative Claire Rattée’s 24 per cent.

8:30 p.m.: Stronger support for People’s Party than 2019 sees Jody Craven in third place in Skeena-Bulkley Valley with eight per cent of the vote with 18 of 224 polls reporting.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Canada Election 2021

Previous story
LIVE MAP: Canada’s 2021 federal election results by riding

Just Posted

James Leach is a lawyer at the Prince Rupert Indigenous Justice Centre. On Sept. 14, he said he finds his most meaningful work in helping young people who encounter the law for the first time. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert Indigenous Justice Centre expands team and grows into new office

Seven North Coast members of the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue received outstanding service awards on Sept. 18. Volunteers from Prince Rupert, Lax Kw’alaams, Haida Gwaii and Kitimat were all honoured. (News Bulletin file photo)
North Coast members of RCMSAR receive awards of excellence

Three people walk down 3rd Ave in the pouring rain on Sept. 20, 2021. (. (Norman Galimski/Photo)
Prince Rupert and the North Coast to be hit by heavy rains

The administration building of the Hagwilget First Nation Government has been blockaded by band members since July 4. (Thom Barker photo.
Hagwilget council sues former council members, trustees and auditor