Skeena-Bulkley Valley all candidates debate to be held on Sept. 7 in Terrace

The event will be streamed live from the R.E.M. Lee Theatre at 7 p.m.

Skeena–Bulkley Valley candidates 2021 from left to right: Taylor Bachrach (NDP), Jody Craven (People’s Party), Claire Rattée (Conservative), Rod Taylor (Christian Heritage Party), Adeana Young (Green Party) and Lakhwinder Jhaj (Liberal). (Black Press Media composite image)

Voters in Skeena-Bulkley Valley will have an opportunity to hear from five of the six candidates ahead of the Sept. 20 federal election.

An All Candidates Debate will be held at the R.E.M. Lee Theatre on the evening of Sept. 7, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., and will be streamed live on the Terrace Standard Facebook page.

The NDP’s Taylor Bachrach, Conservative Claire Rattée, Christian Heritage Party’s Rod Taylor, People’s Party candidate Jody Craven and Green Party’s Adeana Young have confirmed they will participate.

Green candidate Adeana Young from Haida Gwaii will not be present at the theatre. She is not travelling during the campaign due to COVID-19 and environmental concerns, but she will be attending the forum virtually to answer questions.

Liberal candidate, Lakhwinder Jhaj is yet to respond to an invitation to the event.

The meeting will not be open to the public this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however the public can submit their questions for the candidates in advance to newsroom@terracestandard.com with ‘Debate Question’ in the subject line.

Followed by opening statements from the participating candidates, the debate will see them answer question about relevant issues in the Skeena – Bulkley Valley riding.

The debate hosted by the Terrace Standard with venue partner R.E.M. Lee Theatre, will be moderated by a media panel from Black Press Media, Bell Media, CBC and CFNR.

City West will broadcast the recorded event on Sept. 10 at 7 p.m on Channel 10 and Channel 310 CityWest Community TV.

READ MORE: Meet the candidates for Skeena — Bulkley Valley

