Police blocked off access to a section of Sixth Avenue East for seven hours Monday night to handle an incident.

Staff Sgt. Dave Uppal said they were on the scene on the stretch of road between Hays Cove Circle and Hays Cove Avenue at approximately 6:20 p.m., April 1. BC Ambulance crews and police were there until 1:28 a.m. the next day, when the road reopened.

“The incident ended peacefully,” Uppal said.