A person draws out a vaccine in Kingston, Ont., on Sunday Jan. 2, 2022. A study from the C.D. Howe Institute estimates Canada would have lost $156 billion in economic activity in 2021 had COVID-19 vaccines been rolled out six months later than they were. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

A person draws out a vaccine in Kingston, Ont., on Sunday Jan. 2, 2022. A study from the C.D. Howe Institute estimates Canada would have lost $156 billion in economic activity in 2021 had COVID-19 vaccines been rolled out six months later than they were. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Six-month COVID-19 vaccine delay would have cost Canada $156B: study

Vaccines reduced number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, helped the broader economy

A study from the C.D. Howe Institute estimates Canada would have lost $156 billion in economic activity in 2021 had COVID-19 vaccines been rolled out six months later than they were.

That would have been equivalent to about 12.5 per cent of Canada’s gross domestic product.

“The results show that vaccination was highly beneficial to population health and also cost-effective from an economic perspective,” the think tank said in a report released Thursday.

Rosalie Wyonch, a senior policy analyst and author of the report, said vaccines were effective at reducing the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths. There were also much larger benefits on the broader economy, she added.

Vaccine procurement and administration costs were about $3.7 billion. The report said the direct savings associated with averting COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations were an estimated $3.3 billion to $5.8 billion.

The institute put a $27.6-billion value on deaths that were prevented, dwarfing the cost of vaccines.

Widespread vaccination also prevented about 54,500 cases of long COVID among Canada’s workforce. That would have represented about $331 million in lost wages in 2021, it said.

“It was a successful program and from an economic perspective, we are benefiting from reduced transmission and viral load of COVID,” Wyonch said.

The institute used two models to analyze the direct net costs and benefits of the vaccination program. Wyonch said they were limited by the availability of data.

The arrival of vaccines and widespread distribution of doses in 2021 created a path for the removal of public health restrictions and a return to regular economic activities. The study doesn’t include those indirect effects in its analysis of the economy, but said they would have been significant.

The Public Health Agency of Canada and the federal government signed deals with seven companies that were developing vaccines in 2020 and 2021. So far, six of those have been authorized by Health Canada.

Wyonch said there was a calculated risk in making procurement decisions before knowing what would be effective. But, she said, it would allow for quicker deployment.

Time is a critical factor in an ongoing crisis and Wyonch said the speed of development and distribution was a significant achievement.

“I think there are really some good lessons to be learned in terms of our regulatory processes and getting innovative medical products to Canadians quickly,” she said.

A report from Canada’s auditor general earlier this month had mixed reviews of the vaccine rollout.

It found tens of millions of doses are likely to expire and go to waste because of a failure to manage oversupply. That was expected to have a price tag of $1 billion, the auditor general’s report said.

Canadians went out in droves to get the first two COVID-19 vaccine doses, but demand waned for booster shots. That contributed to oversupply, Wyonch said.

“There are lessons to be learned in terms of not wasting doses,” Wyonch said.

The C.D. Howe report said it is crucial to improve overall COVID-19 booster and influenza vaccine uptake.

“As COVID-19 becomes endemic, the normalization of boosters and continued uptake, especially among older populations, will be necessary,” it said.

“The success of the COVID-19 vaccination campaigns provides insights for other vaccination efforts, particularly for the working-age population.”

—Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

RELATED:

CoronavirusFederal Politicsvaccines

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. man has dog seized after leaving it in ‘critical distress’
Next story
Financial intelligence agency tracking signs of homegrown terrorism financing

Just Posted

DP World crews hook up a ship to the new shore power capabilities on Dec. 12, which will reduce emissions by the equivalent of 6,500 passenger vehicles. (Photo: supplied)
Prince Rupert leads in eco-friendly port operations with $7.2 million in new infrastructure

Derry Bott is the pastor of the First United Church who in partnership with Prince Rupert Hospice Society, once again are combining efforts for the Blue Christmas Service on Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. to create a space of comfort that will validate the emotions of those who are experiencing loss and need a quiet reflection of the season. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert Blue Christmas Service is for peaceful reflection of the season after experiencing a loss

The Smithers Alpenhorn Man was vandalized. The horn was broken off at the mouthpiece recently. (Deb Meissner photo)
Vandals rip off horn from Alpenhorn Man statue in Smithers

Two Haida Gwaii organizations received more than one million dollars to support cultural tourism and public spaces. (Photo: Kaitlyn Bailey/Haida Gwaii Observer)
More than $1 million will support tourism and public spaces on Haida Gwaii

Pop-up banner image