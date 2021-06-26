Prince Rupert Fire Rescue extinguishes a vehicle fire on Highway 16, just outside of the city before the Port Edward turn off on June 26. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Single vehicle fire backs up traffic on Hiway 16

Prince Rupert Fire Rescue Department extinguished fully engulfed car

A vehicle fire had traffic backed up both ways along Highway 16, just before the Port Edward turnoff, outside of Prince Rupert, on June 26.

The single-vehicle which witnesses say caught fire as it was in motion along the road, was pulled over by the driver. All occupants managed to evacuate the car prior to it becoming engulfed in flames.

Prince Rupert Fire Rescue Department attended and extinguished the fire just after 6:20 p.m.

An ambulance attended the scene and left without any incident or crews exiting the emergency vehicle. No injuries were apparent at the time of the incident.

More to come

K-J Millar | Journalist
