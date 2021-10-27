A black Ford pickup truck was involved in a single-vehicle collision on Oct. 27, which resulted in a light standard on the corner of McKay and Sloan Ave. being knocked down. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Single vehicle collision shears off light standard

Witness reports excessive speed, a spin-out, driver fled on foot

A single motor vehicle collision resulted in a shorn-off lamp post, just before 10:15 p.m. on Oct. 27, at the corner of McKay and Sloan Ave. and had RCMP and Prince Rupert Fire Rescue attending.

Witnesses at the scene reported a black Ford, low riding, pick-up truck was travelling at excessive speed eastbound on Sloan Ave. when it swerved to miss a parked car. The vehicle overcorrected, spun 180 degrees knocking over the street light standard where it came to a stop across McKay. Witnesses said the male driver fled the scene on foot.

The Northern View has reached out to the RCMP for comment.

More to come.

 

A single-vehicle collision, just after 10:15 p.m. on Oct. 27, knocked down a light standard. Prince Rupert Fire Rescue and RCMP attended the science. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

