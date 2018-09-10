Singh’s leadership under microscope as NDP MPs prepare to meet in B.C.

Jagmeet Singh is planning to run in a byelection in the riding of Burnaby South

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is facing pressure to show his team is united as he prepares to meet tomorrow with caucus members in Surrey, B.C.

Singh took over the helm of the beleaguered federal party almost a year ago and longtime NDP members want him to show his vision for the 2019 election which is just over a year away.

NDP strategist Robin MacLachlan says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has afforded the NDP a lot of space to show Canadians that the Liberal government is failing progressive voters.

READ MORE: Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to run in Burnaby byelection

READ MORE: Federal NDP financial troubles continue as party reports raising less than $5M in 2017

He says he is personally disappointed Singh has yet to offer a clear plan to Canadians, adding the leader must put out a vision statement and prove the NDP can court those progressive voters.

MacLachlan says there is some hope among the base of the party that Singh’s bid for a seat in Parliament will help the party test drive its narrative for 2019.

Singh is planning to run in a byelection in the riding of Burnaby South after NDP MP Kennedy Stewart announced he would run as mayor in Vancouver but there is no date yet set for that byelection.

The Canadian Press

