Singh says childhood abuse steeled him for scrutiny and stress of politics

He recounts the assaults for the first time in his book Love & Courage

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaks with reporters in the Foyer of the House of Commons during a marathon voting session Thursday March 21, 2019 in Ottawa. Singh says he decided to “take a chance” and share his story of childhood sexual abuse in hopes of helping other victims. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he decided to “take a chance” and share his story of childhood sexual abuse in hopes of helping other victims.

He recounts the assaults for the first time in his book, Love & Courage, released today.

READ MORE: NDP’s Jagmeet Singh steps into the House of Commons, making history

Singh says he was abused when he was 10 years old, by a martial-arts instructor.

He tells The Canadian Press he feels a responsibility to use his national platform in a way that could do some good.

He also says his childhood experiences have helped him to handle public scrutiny as a national political leader.

Singh says that even if he endures a lot of criticism, the experience isn’t “nearly as bad” as what he’s lived through before.

