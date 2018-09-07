Killer whale J50 is shown off the coast of Washington State in this August 12, 2018 handout photo. An ailing killer whale was last sighted off Washington state on Saturday and biologists say she was still struggling. (NOAA Fisheries, Katy Foster)

Sick killer whale J50 diagnosed with parasitic worms

Scientists learn more in their quest to help the southern resident orca, which swims off B.C.’s coast

U.S. and Canadian scientists have moved one step closer to curing one of the last 75 southern resident killer whales that travel along B.C.’s coastline.

In an update Thursday night, the U.S.-based National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said J50, a four-year-old orca, has been suffering from parasitic worms.

That’s based off a fecal sample that scientists were able to collect Aug. 17 from J50’s mother, J16.

WATCH: Conservation groups sue Ottawa to protect endangered killer whales

WATCH: Ailing orca J50 gets 2nd dart of antibiotics by B.C. vet

“Since J16 catches fish that she then shares with J50, the veterinary team prioritized treating J50 with a dewormer, following antibiotics,” the group said.

J50 is known to be suffering from “peanut head,” a condition that has caused her to become emaciated and lethargic. Since becoming a priority for scientists last month, she has been shot with darts carrying two doses of antibiotics, including one from B.C. marine biologist Dr. Martin Haulena, the Vancouver Aquarium’s veterinarian.

Seattle-based scientists were also able to collect fecal samples from J27, an adult male in the J Pod. Although the sample yielded little DNA, researchers said they are adapting their analysis to see what information they can learn.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Suspects ‘remain outstanding’ after St. Catharines shooting injures 3
Next story
14 northern B.C. mayors ‘disappointed’ at LNG pipeline challenge

Just Posted

B.C. ends state of emergency, 485 wildfires still burning

State of emergency, which allows officials to take necessary action to fight fires, started Aug. 15

Prince Rupert man raises $730,000 for Terry Fox Run since 1991

Jim Terrion has been fundraising for the Terry Fox Run for 27 years

Fourth CEO in three years leaves Northern Savings

Fay Booker is the fourth chief executive officer to leave the credit union since 2015

Driver in hospital after Highway 16 crash in Prince Rupert

Police cordoned off the road for several hours early Sept. 6

B.C. spill response plans in limbo after Trans Mountain decision

Nearly $150 million in new bases, personnel and ships are on hold

This Week Podcast — Episode 101

A trading market is coming to Prince Rupert for cruise ship day, find out more on our podcast

The Northern View 2018 Readers Choice

Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Sept. 7

Canada’s ever-volatile labour report posts ‘messy’ results for August

Fuelled by the loss of 92,000 part-time positions, August largely eliminated July’s healthy increase

B.C. Hockey League’s Vernon Vipers sold

Franchise owned by Wray family for 26 years sold to Prairie brothers Tom and John Glen

14 northern B.C. mayors ‘disappointed’ at LNG pipeline challenge

Say they support multi-billion-dollar LNG Canada project

Sick killer whale J50 diagnosed with parasitic worms

Scientists learn more in their quest to help the southern resident orca, which swims off B.C.’s coast

B.C. composer’s ‘Amazing Grace’ performed at funeral of John McCain

World renowned melodist ‘tickled pink’ to be part of public mourning

Struggling B.C. Lions juggle lineup for battle with Ottawa Redblacks

Wally Buono said he’s trying to find the right ingredients ‘to build a winning combination’

Suspects ‘remain outstanding’ after St. Catharines shooting injures 3

Niagara regional police officers were looking at a number of residences in city south of Toronto

Most Read