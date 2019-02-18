Excavators work at the site of a train derailment ten-kilometres south of St. Lazare, Man. on Saturday February 16, 2019. (Michael Bell/The Canadian Press)

‘Shut me out’: Canadian rancher says CN mum about oil spill on his land

The Manitoba government has said 37 cars were involved in the derailment

A Manitoba rancher said he’s being shut out by CN after a derailment spilled oil on an oxbow of the Assiniboine River he uses to water his cattle in summer.

“Somebody from CN should have been in my yard within hours of that derailment and I should be getting updates twice a day,” said Jayme Corr, who owns the land on which the spill happened Saturday.

“This is ridiculous. CN has basically shut me out.”

The Manitoba government has said 37 cars were involved in the derailment. No information has been given about how many of those cars were leaking or how much oil was released.

A government spokesman said Monday there was no danger of the oil entering the nearby Assiniboine River.

But Corr, who has 250 cattle on almost 1,000 of land, said that depends on the clean-up. He said the spill occurred on an oxbow of the river which still holds water.

“There’s oil sitting on top of the ice,” he said. ”They’ve got to get it scraped off there.

“As soon as it runs off, (the river) is where this is going to end up.”

He said he uses that oxbow to water his cattle in the summer.

Corr, whose home is about a kilometre from the spill site, said he was told when the spill occurred that he may have to evacuate.

Since then, he said, he’s received one phone call from a CN spokesman. A meeting was scheduled for later Monday.

A firefighter told him over the weekend that it looked as if seven rail cars had split open.

“There’s a lot of oil on that oxbow,” he said — enough for him to catch the smell from his own yard.

READ MORE: B.C. train that derailed and killed three ‘just started moving on its own’

Cleanup crews from CN and investigators from the Transportation Safety Board are at the spill site.

CN was expected to release more information about the spill later Monday.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian airlines waiting for guidance from Ottawa over X gender option
Next story
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh calls for public inquiry over SNC-Lavalin questions

Just Posted

Heart of Our City: A counselor and a competitor

Roberta Edzerza has left a mark on the court and in the classroom

CityWest announces fibre-to-the-home expansion plans

CityWest plans to provide service to half the city by the end of 2018

Prince Rupert Rampage fall to River Kings

The Prince Rupert Rampage were eliminated by the River Kings Sunday, sparking a massive post-game brawl.

Rampage bounce back, force a game 3

Prince Rupert beat Terrace River Kings 8-1 on Feb. 16

All Native Basketball Tournament: Seniors Final

Kitkatla holds off upstart Vancouver squad to repeat as champions

Ice skating on the North Coast, a rare treat

Seawolves hockey players bring their gear to Oliver Lake this week to play on the outdoor rink

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh calls for public inquiry over SNC-Lavalin questions

Vancouver member of Parliament Jody Wilson-Raybould resigned from cabinet last week

Canadian airlines waiting for guidance from Ottawa over X gender option

Major U.S. airlines said they will change their process so passengers can identify themselves along non-binary lines

Moose Hide campaign takes message to Canadian schools

Campaign launches new K-12 education platform

‘Violent’ B.C. man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Prince George man with ties to Vernon sought by police

Homicide police investigate assault turned deadly in Surrey

60-year-old man died at hospital after assault

Trudeau’s principal secretary, Gerald Butts, resigns amid SNC-Lavalin furor

Butts categorically denies the accusation that he or anyone else in the PMO improperly pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

Deported B.C. man who came to Canada as a baby granted chance at return

Len Van Heest was deported to the Netherlands in 2017

A Mother’s Wish: Ryan Shtuka’s mother wants her son to be ‘forever known’

‍‍‍‍‍“Let me tell you a story …. it all began with a boy named Ryan”

Most Read