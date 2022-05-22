The popular Quaaout Lodge in the Shuswap went up in flames Sunday morning, May 22. (Andrew McCausland photo)

The popular Quaaout Lodge in the Shuswap went up in flames Sunday morning, May 22. (Andrew McCausland photo)

VIDEO: Shuswap resort engulfed in flames

Fire at Quaaout Lodge Sunday morning, May 22, in Squilax

Fire has engulfed the Quaaout Lodge in the Shuswap.

The fire broke out at the popular resort west of Salmon Arm Sunday morning, May 22.

(Facebook video courtesy of Dan Thiessen)

“The fire started between 8 – 8:30 a.m.,” said Kelowna’s Dan Thiessen, a guest at the resort. “All got out safe. Third floor is destroyed. Fire started in the front corner of the building. Fire is under control.)

The resort opened in 1992 and its championship 18-hole golf course, Talking Rock, opened in 2007.

More to come…

READ MORE: Chase RCMP warn of ‘sextortion scam’ involving naked photo online

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

fireShuswapShuswap Lake

 

Part of the accommodations at the popular Quaaout Lodge resort in the Shuswap was engulfed in flames Sunday morning, May 22. (Andrew McCausland photo)

Part of the accommodations at the popular Quaaout Lodge resort in the Shuswap was engulfed in flames Sunday morning, May 22. (Andrew McCausland photo)

Previous story
B.C. community to hold first official Pride event in its history
Next story
New BC Prosecution document guides against excessive incarceration of Indigenous people

Just Posted

Dance Academy, “It’s a Musical.” (Thom Barker, Black Press Media)
Concert raises $18K to help resettle Ukrainian refugees

Frank Sapach and his dog Samantha stop in Terrace on their way to Prince George. (Binny Paul/Terrace Standard)
A man and his dog are travelling across Canada to raise awareness for abused, elderly people

North Coast Black Press Media journalists at the BC & Yukon Community News Media Association’s 2022 Ma Murray awards held at the (Patrick Davies/Black Press Media)
The Northern View wins gold and 3 silvers at the BCYCNA journalism awards

Prince Rupert city council passed a 3.6 per cent mill rate increase to property taxes.
Prince Rupert tax increase passed by Council