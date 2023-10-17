Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo not running in 2024 election

Greg Kyllo and wife Georgina celebrate another successful campaign, with Greg winnning a third term as the Shuswap’s MLA in the 42nd provincial general election in 2020. (File photo)

A decade after Shuswap voters first voted him in as their representative in Victoria, Greg Kyllo has announced he will not seek re-election in 2024.

“It has been an incredible privilege to serve the people of Shuswap and to work alongside the BC United team,” said the three-term Shuswap MLA in a Tuesday, Oct. 17 media release issued by BC United. “While this hasn’t been an easy decision, I look forward to spending more time with family – especially my grandchildren.”

After a time on District of Sicamous council, Kyllo ran for the BC Liberal Party in 2013 and was elected with 47.9 per cent of the vote. He would receive a clear majority in the two subsequent B.C. general elections, though in 2017 his party would take over the role of Official Opposition after the BC NDP and Green parties, in response to no party winning a majority of seats, signed a confidence and supply agreement enabling the NDP to form government.

In February 2022, Kevin Falcon was elected leader of the BC Liberals and in April 2023, the party was renamed BC United.

“I want to extend my heartfelt thanks for his exceptional service to the Shuswap community, and to all of British Columbia,” said Falcon. “His legacy as a passionate advocate for Shuswap will be deeply missed.”

Serving as the Shadow Minister for Labour and Skills Training, Kyllo showcased unwavering dedication to both British Columbia and to his constituents, reads the media release. Kyllo also held key roles including Deputy Caucus Whip and Parliamentary Secretary for the BC Jobs Plan to the Minister of Jobs, Tourism and Skills Training.

Kyllo’s impact extended to various critical committees, including Treasury Board, the Cabinet Committee on Core Review, the Cabinet Committee on Strong Economy, the Select Standing Committee on Public Accounts, and the Premier’s Priority and Planning Committee.

In addition to his political service, Kyllo has been a passionate advocate for social causes. Most notably, he has championed the Movember campaign, where his efforts have inspired fellow party members to join the cause, leading the party to raise more than $100,000 to support men’s health, reads the release.

“Much appreciation is owed to the dedicated staff at the Salmon Arm constituency office, the Executive of the Shuswap Riding Association, and the countless volunteers who have passionately supported me in the last three elections,” said Kyllo. “Although I won’t be seeking re-election, I remain committed to working for the people of Shuswap and holding David Eby’s NDP to account until the next election.”

In the coming weeks, BC United expects to announce candidates as the party continues “to build an alternative to the NDP, focusing on a positive vision and delivering results.”

The 43rd B.C. general election is slated for Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.

