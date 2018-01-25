@Augustlands/Twitter

Showers, flurries expected in Lower Mainland: Environment Canada

Cool airmass will produce showers, flurries and possible snow in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

A mix of showers, flurries, freezing rain and possible snow are expected to hit the Lower Mainland this weekend.

In a special weather bulletin for the region, Environment Canada forecasts that a cool airmass will produce a mixture of rain through the short term, before winds shift northeast on Friday afternoon.

On Friday night, rain will become steadier with snow accumulation possible at higher elevations.

“During the transition from snow to rain, local freezing rain is possible over the Fraser Valley where temperatures could remain below the freezing mark,” Environment Canada said.

By Saturday, winds are forecasted to shift to the south and intensify before bringing milder and rainy conditions Sunday.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kent Hehr resigns from Liberal cabinet amid sexual misconduct allegations
Next story
B.C. First Nation sues for the return of $54 million private island

Just Posted

Prince Rupert introduces RCMP-led LGBTQ Safe Place program

A couple dozen businesses in Prince Rupert have signed up for the program that protects LGBTQ people

Cowpuccino’s broken into overnight

Police are investigating the scene at the coffeehouse in Cow Bay

Rupert dropping ball on emergency preparedness

In Our Opinion editorial following the tsunami warning on Tuesday, Jan. 23

Olympic running coach trains Rupert coaches

Rupert Runners’ Learn To Run program will have BC Athletics trained leaders for the first time

Overnight tsunami threat triggered alarm in Port Edward, while much of Prince Rupert slept

Emergency BC issued the warning after a 7.9 earthquake off Alaska early Tuesday morning

This Week Podcast — Episode 69

Prince Rupert’s podcast digs into the tsunami warning on the coast and how to run

Shop Prince Rupert winners

In the past years, more than $250,000 has been spent at Shop Prince Rupert merchants

40 sexual assault allegations against former RCMP doctor

Former RCMP doctor declines interview as sexual assault allegations reach 40

Boulders ‘the size of beach balls’ crush B.C. driver’s semi

Matt Ruscheinski recounts terrifying ordeal along Fraser Canyon

Vernon skate-skier headed to 2018 Winter Games

Kequyen Lam is headed for Olympic glory

Showers, flurries expected in Lower Mainland: Environment Canada

Cool airmass will produce showers, flurries and possible snow in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

B.C. First Nation sues for the return of $54 million private island

Civil claim alleges province, feds failed to live up to terms of an 1852 treaty

UPDATE: Jet fuel spill at heli-ski lodge north of Nakusp

The CMH Galena Lodge is situated on major feeder creek to Trout Lake

Reader captures fox visitors on home security camera

Pair of foxes on a jaunt

Most Read