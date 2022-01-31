Shots fired in Prince Rupert apartment

Prince Rupert RCMP responded to shots fired at a Prince Rupert apartment building on Jan. 29 where a bullet penetrated multiple walls into the neighbouring unit. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Shots were fired, and a bullet penetrated through multiple apartment walls, into a neighbouring unit in the 800 block of 6th Ave. East, on January 29.

Due to the high risk of the 10 p.m. incident, Prince Rupert RCMP responded and evacuated the building of occupants while setting up a containment around the property. A safety plan was established to gain entry to the unit from where the shots were fired.

Police believe there were multiple people present at the time shots were fired.

“We believe that there were 3 people present in the residence where the shot originated, two men and one woman. We are looking to identify and speak to them,” Const. Zachary Letnes lead investigating officer assigned to the file, said.

“There is no indication that this was a targeted event, however, the investigation is ongoing and any information from the public can be helpful,” Letnes said.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the occupied next door unit, and support from Victim Services was provided on the scene to address the traumatic event the residents went through, Const. Gabriel Gravel, media relations for the Prince Rupert detachment said.

“No one was inside when police entered which means the unit was vacated prior to police arrival,” Gravel said.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-624-2136 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

READ MORE: Loaded and prohibited firearms and weapons seized in Prince Rupert

K-J Millar | Journalist

email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter Send K-JLike theonFollow us on

Prince Rupert RCMP