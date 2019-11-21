Shatner, Obomsawin among 39 inductees to Order of Canada today

Gov. Gen. Julie Payette is honouring 39 people with the Order of Canada this morning, including actor William Shatner, writer Ann-Marie MacDonald and lawyer James Lockyer.
Shatner is being given one of Canada’s highest civilian honours for his 60-year career in theatre, television and film; MacDonald for her art and advocacy for women and on LGBTQ issues; and Lockyer for his work championing people wrongly convicted of crimes.
Mathematician Robert Langlands, filmmaker Alanis Obomsawin and actor Donald Sutherland are also being made companions of the order, the most prestigious of its three levels.
Payette will preside over the ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa.
The order was established in 1967, Canada’s centennial year.
Close to 7,500 people have been invested in the order since then.
So I’m getting this award tomorrow. #OrderofCanada
❤️🇨🇦❤️
— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) November 20, 2019
The list of today’s inductees:
Companions
Robert Phelan Langlands, of Montreal and Princeton, N.J., for contributions to mathematics
Alanis Obomsawin, of Montreal, for documentary filmmaking and promoting Indigenous issues
Donald McNichol Sutherland, of Saint John, N.B., for acting and international promotion of Canada
Officers
Francois Crepeau, of Montreal, for contributions to international law and human rights
Ann-Marie MacDonald, of Toronto, for writing and promoting LGBTQ+ and women’s rights
William Shatner, of Montreal and Los Angeles, for acting and charitable work
Peter Suedfeld, of Vancouver, for research in psychological responses to harsh environments
Ian E. Wilson, of Ottawa, for service to Library and Archives Canada and the preservation of history
Members
Shelley Ann Marie Brown, of Saskatoon, for trailblazing for women in accounting
Raymond J. Cole, of Vancouver, for research and education in environmentally responsible architecture
Patrick Ralph Crawford, of Winnipeg, for improving the practice and promoting the history of dentistry
Joanne Cuthbertson and Charles Fischer, of Calgary, for philanthropy and promoting education, children’s health, the arts and responsible business
Thomas Ralston Denton, of Winnipeg, for championing refugees and immigrants
Claire Deschenes, of Quebec City, for trailblazing for women in engineering
Lyse Doucet, of Bathurst, N.B. and London, U.K., for international journalism
Edna Agnes Ekhivalak Elias, of Qurluqtuq, Nunavut, for preserving Inuit language and culture as commissioner of Nunavut
Jean Andre Elie, of Montreal, for supporting the arts
Ann McCain Evans, of Florenceville-Bristol, N.B., for philanthropy and volunteerism
David Glenn Fountain, of Halifax, for philanthropy and fundraising, especially for education and health care
John Ferguson Godfrey, of Toronto, for public service as a politician, educator and environmentalist
Serge Gouin, of Outremont, Que., for advancing the communications industry in Quebec
Barbara Jackman, of Toronto, for championing refugees and immigrants
Christina Jennings, of Toronto, for work in film and television (and creating “Murdoch Mysteries”)
Andy Jones, of St. John’s, N.L., for acting and authorship of children’s books
Bengt Jorgen, of Toronto, for promoting and teaching ballet
Robert Korneluk, of Ottawa, for research in molecular genetics and immunotherapy
Gilbert Laporte, of Montreal, for research in decision sciences
Walter J. Learning, of Fredericton, for service to theatre as an actor, director and writer
James Lockyer, of Toronto, for championing the wrongly convicted
Joseph Robert Nuss, of Montreal, for service to human rights as a judge and lawyer
Hanna Maria Pappius, of Montreal, for research in neurochemistry, promoting animal rights, and service to the Polish-Canadian community
Kathleen Reichs, of Montreal and Charlotte, N.C., an honorary appointment for work in forensic anthropology and as a crime novelist
Henri-Paul Rousseau, of Montreal, for work as an administrator and economic adviser
Brenda Harris Singer, of Toronto, for promoting community-based mental-health services
Arthur Slutsky, of Toronto, for medical research and as a hospital administrator
Dorothy E. Smith, of Vancouver and Toronto, for advancing feminism in the study of sociology
Allan H. Wachowich, of Edmonton, for service as a lawyer, judge and community volunteer
John Wade, of Winnipeg, for contributions to medical education and practice
The Canadian Press