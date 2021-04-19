Sharp decline in Prince Rupert COVID-19 cases

BC CDC mapping for the week ending April 4, shows a sharp decrease in COVID-19 cases to 27 in Prince Rupert down 45 from the week prior. (Image: BCCDC)

A sharp decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in Prince Rupert by 45 has been reported from the week prior on the BC Centre for Disease Control website, on April 15.

The latest epidemiology map, issued each week on Thursdays, shows 27 confirmed cases in Prince Rupert from April 4 to 10. This is down from the previous week where the mapping indicated 72 cases. For the most recent reporting timeframe, there were 14 cases in Terrace, 12 in Kitimat and three in the Nass Valley.

No increases in COVID-19 cases have been found or reported at either Acropolis Manor or the Patient Care Unit at Prince Rupert Regional Hospital since the last information bulletin issued on April 9, Northern Health stated on April 16.

The number of cases in the two most recent outbreaks in the city remains at three lab-confirmed cases among patients, and one staff case, in association with the outbreak on the third floor of the hospital, declared by Medical Health Officers on March 28, 2021. As well, the West Pod of Acropolis Manor remains stable with five lab-confirmed cases in residents where a second outbreak was declared on Easter Sunday, April 4.

As of April 17, across the province, there have been 117,080 cases with 6,733 in the Northern Health Region. Fifty-four new cases were announced on Sat. (April 17) in the health authority’s jurisdiction, where there are 307 active cases and 13 in critical care.

K-J Millar | Journalist

