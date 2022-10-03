A sex trade worker is pictured in downtown Vancouver on June, 3, 2014. An alliance of sex worker rights groups is in Ontario Superior Court today asking for several sections of the Criminal Code to be deemed unconstitutional. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A sex trade worker is pictured in downtown Vancouver on June, 3, 2014. An alliance of sex worker rights groups is in Ontario Superior Court today asking for several sections of the Criminal Code to be deemed unconstitutional. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Sex workers challenging criminal laws in court, citing Charter violation

Case argues laws that criminalize advertising sexual services violate workers’ Charter rights

An alliance of sex worker rights groups is in Ontario Superior Court today asking for several sections of the Criminal Code to be deemed unconstitutional.

The Canadian Alliance for Sex Work Law Reform says sections of the law that criminalize advertising sexual services and communicating to buy or sell sexual services violate workers’ Charter rights.

Group coordinator Jenn Clamen says it also forces sex workers to work in unsafe, isolated conditions.

She says there shouldn’t be any criminal laws specific to sex work, and has dozens of recommendations to create a more regulated industry.

The Supreme Court of Canada struck down the prohibition on prostitution in 2013, saying the laws were disproportionate and overbroad.

But advocacy groups maintain the laws that were later put in place by the Harper government have failed to make things better for sex workers.

RELATED: Sex assault crimes increasing: Kelowna outreach program logs graphic case

Law and justice

Previous story
Family looks for answers into death of young Indigenous man in Williams Lake RCMP cells
Next story
B.C. nurse suspended for plethora of practice and conduct issues

Just Posted

Team practice on Sept. 29 the Rupert Rampage lineup ready to start the 2022-23 season. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert Rampage to start new CIHL season at home

Nisga’a sisters, Vivian Watts and Julia Smith from Kincolith, attended the Truth and Reconciliation Walk in Prince Rupert hosted by the Friendship Centre on Sept. 30. (Photo:K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Truth and Reconciliation Walk in Prince Rupert symbolizes to some the future of culture

Iain Cullen, board member of the Prince Rupert Racquet club, shows the pickleball court, ball and racquet on Dec. 5, 2020. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Pickleball could be coming to Prince Rupert

The Port Edward all candidate forum is on Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Port Edward Community Centre. (Image: Prince Rupert District Chamber of Commerce/Facebook)
Port Edwards All Candidates Forum is Oct. 3 at Community Centre