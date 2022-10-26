Several vehicles damaged in early morning parking lot fire in Smithers

Vehicles in the parking lot between the Sunshine Inn and CIBC on Fourth Avenue in Smithers burn early Wednesday morning. (Contributed photo)Vehicles in the parking lot between the Sunshine Inn and CIBC on Fourth Avenue in Smithers burn early Wednesday morning. (Contributed photo)
In the early hours of Wednesday morning, fire erupted in the parking lot between the Sunshine Inn and CIBC bank on Fourth Avenue in Smithers.

Several vehicles were engulfed and others damaged before Smithers Fire Rescue was able to get it under control. Among the damaged vehicles were RCMP cruisers and a BC Hydro truck.

It is unclear at this time whether the fire was deliberately set.

Black Press Media has reached out to the RCMP for more information.

More to come.

