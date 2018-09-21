A floating West Coast Resorts lodge became unmoored from its anchoring buoy in Alliford Bay and ran aground on Lina Island Saturday night. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Several more days before salvage of barge can begin on Haida Gwaii

The barge and lodge broke away from their moorings in high winds on Sept. 8 and ran aground.

The Haida Nation says the potentially dangerous work of removing cargo from a grounded barge on Haida Gwaii will continue for several more days.

It says emptying the vessel has been complicated by seawater that flooded into part of the breached hull of the barge, which carries the Hippa Lodge, a 48-guest luxury fishing resort.

The barge and lodge broke away from their moorings in high winds on Sept. 8 and ran aground on the east coast of Haida Gwaii near the village of Queen Charlotte.

There was concern that a ruptured fuel line had filled the hold with possibly explosive gas vapour and a news release from the Haida Nation says unloading the cargo requires careful planning and implementation.

It says the coast guard, Environment Ministry, resort owner HaiCo and other experts are considering how to complete the unloading and begin salvaging the barge.

No pollution has been detected but officials say the barge is being monitored closely to ensure safety and protection of the environment and surrounding culturally significant areas.

Related: Crews testing for gas vapours in grounded Haida Gwaii barge

Related: Fishing boat ‘Haida Legend’ sinks off Langara Island

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Neighbours fear impact of B.C. tent city residents
Next story
B.C. woman with autism has scooter stolen from SkyTrain station

Just Posted

Toy Run aims to break its own record

With sun in the forecast Harley Riders’ president hopes to see more riders at the Prince Rupert event

Cops for Cancer complete 850 km ride in Prince Rupert

Bike fundraiser collected $195,400 for cancer research in 2018

More than 35 B.C. mayors elected without contest

No other candidates for mayor in the upcoming local election in Prince Prince, Terrace, etc.

Mobile complaint team coming to B.C.’s northwest

Ombudsperson’s office wants to hear from wronged residents.

Prince Rupert high school student lands role in Monkey Beach

The novel by Haisla-author Eden Robinson is being filmed in Kitimat and Kitamaat Village

This Week Podcast — Episode 103

Learn more Prince Rupert’s open air market, and our guest is an actor playing in Monkey Beach

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

New silver collector coin features Indigenous dancer

New silver collectors coin captures fast-paced energy of an Indigenous powwow

Several more days before salvage of barge can begin on Haida Gwaii

The barge and lodge broke away from their moorings in high winds on Sept. 8 and ran aground.

B.C. woman with autism has scooter stolen from SkyTrain station

Kayla Polege purchased scooter after ‘shutdowns’ on transit

Off Nova Scotia, a bid to ‘unravel the mystery’ of great white sharks

The question: Is Nova Scotia the second mating site for Atlantic white sharks, something scientists say could be key to protecting the endangered species.

Man arrested after carjacking, collision, pepper spray attacks in Vancouver

Vancouver police say one man is in custody after a chaotic scene of events in the downtown core

Canadian investigator says World Anti-Doping Agency got a bad deal from Russia

A Canadian lawyer says the World Anti-Doping Agency rushed into accepting a bad deal by reinstating the country’s drug-testing program.

Fashion Fridays: Rock some animal print

Kim XO, lets you in on the latest fall fashion trends on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Most Read