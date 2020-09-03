September is literacy month

Literacy month has kicked off in September with International Literacy Day (ILD2020) being recognized on Sept. 8, by many community-based programs across the province.

This year, International Literacy Day will focus on literacy teaching and learning in the COVID-19 crisis and beyond, Decoda Literacy Solutions a province wide literacy organization said, in a statement on Sept. 3.

Prince Rupert Chief Librarian Joe Zelwietro said literacy is extremely important to him and he sees many patrons at the library with varying levels of literacy. Prior to COVID-19, he said there would be informal tutors at the library assisting students and those learning English as a second language to improve literacy.

Zelwietro encourages everyone to expand their literacy skills due to the freedom it provides and patrons of any literacy level can ask questions of the library staff for assistance, he said.

“Literacy is vital to express who we are, with out it we are doomed never to know ourselves nor what this world is, or what it means to be free,” Zelwietro said.

“This year’s theme is “Literacy matters more than ever!,” as it becomes apparent that Health Literacy, Digital Literacy, Financial Literacy and Workplace Literacy are crucial to the lives of British Columbians during this pandemic,” Decoda said in its statement.

In B.C. landmarks will light up in purple on Sept. 8 to mark the occasion, including BC Place, Science World, Parliament Buildings, Vancouver City Hall and Canada Place.

 
K-J Millar | Journalist 
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Three COVID-19 cases confirmed in the Nass Valley

Just Posted

Last chance to get your derby tickets

The Northern View Second Annual Tyee Fishing Derby is this Saturday

VIDEO: Tickets now available for the second annual Tyee Fishing Derby

Four great locations in Prince Rupert and Port Edward to buy your tickets

September is literacy month

Literacy month has kicked off in September with International Literacy Day (ILD2020)… Continue reading

Last chance to get your derby tickets

The Northern View Second Annual Tyee Fishing Derby is this Saturday

Three COVID-19 cases confirmed in the Nass Valley

Nisga’a Nation under strict safety protocols since possible COVID-19 exposure at memorial services

VIDEO: Tickets now available for the second annual Tyee Fishing Derby

Four great locations in Prince Rupert and Port Edward to buy your tickets

VIDEO: Tickets now available for the second annual Tyee Fishing Derby

Four great locations in Prince Rupert and Port Edward to buy your tickets

The Northern View’s 2nd Annual Tyee Fishing Derby – Sept. 5

Participants can lure in $2,000 for largest fish

The Northern View presents the Second Annual Tyee Fishing Derby

More than $15,000 is up for grabs in cash and prizes

B.C. records 89 COVID-19 cases, two in senior care homes

One more death brings B.C. total fatalities to 210

RCMP find massive illegal grow operation in rural B.C. during unrelated aerial operation

5,200 cannabis plants were seized by police

$242M in federal back-to-school funding to be divvied up by districts based on enrolment

Funds to be used to buy more personal protective equipment, increase capacity for remote learning

Woman arrested after chaining herself to fence at Kamloops pipeline construction site

The woman was arrested for allegedly being in civil contempt of the court order

Last chance to get your derby tickets

The Northern View Second Annual Tyee Fishing Derby is this Saturday

Most Read