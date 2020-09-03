September is literacy month

Literacy month has kicked off in September with International Literacy Day (ILD2020) being recognized on Sept. 8, by many community-based programs across the province.

This year, International Literacy Day will focus on literacy teaching and learning in the COVID-19 crisis and beyond, Decoda Literacy Solutions a province wide literacy organization said, in a statement on Sept. 3.

Prince Rupert Chief Librarian Joe Zelwietro said literacy is extremely important to him and he sees many patrons at the library with varying levels of literacy. Prior to COVID-19, he said there would be informal tutors at the library assisting students and those learning English as a second language to improve literacy.

Zelwietro encourages everyone to expand their literacy skills due to the freedom it provides and patrons of any literacy level can ask questions of the library staff for assistance, he said.

“Literacy is vital to express who we are, with out it we are doomed never to know ourselves nor what this world is, or what it means to be free,” Zelwietro said.

“This year’s theme is “Literacy matters more than ever!,” as it becomes apparent that Health Literacy, Digital Literacy, Financial Literacy and Workplace Literacy are crucial to the lives of British Columbians during this pandemic,” Decoda said in its statement.

In B.C. landmarks will light up in purple on Sept. 8 to mark the occasion, including BC Place, Science World, Parliament Buildings, Vancouver City Hall and Canada Place.

K-J Millar | Journalist

