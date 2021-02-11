The Senate of Canada’s chamber is pictured in Ottawa, Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. Senators will be burning the midnight oil tonight as they continue debating and proposing amendments to a bill that would expand access to medical assistance in dying. CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The Senate of Canada’s chamber is pictured in Ottawa, Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. Senators will be burning the midnight oil tonight as they continue debating and proposing amendments to a bill that would expand access to medical assistance in dying. CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Senators extend sitting hours as court deadline for MAID bill looms

Senators have already approved several substantial amendments to the bill

Senators will be burning the midnight oil tonight as they continue debating and proposing amendments to a bill that would expand access to medical assistance in dying.

The extended hours are part of the Senate’s determination to wrap up final debate and put the bill to a final vote by next Wednesday.

The schedule is intended to give the government time to meet the thrice-extended court-imposed deadline of Feb. 26 for bringing the law into compliance with a 2019 Quebec Superior Court ruling.

That ruling struck down a provision that allows access to assisted dying only for intolerably suffering people whose natural deaths are reasonably foreseeable.

Senators have already approved several substantial amendments to the bill, including one that would allow people who fear losing mental capacity to make advance requests for assisted death and another that would impose an 18-month time limit on the bill’s proposed ban on assisted dying for people suffering solely from mental illnesses.

If senators approve an amended bill, it will have to go back to the House of Commons to decide whether to accept or reject the changes and then back to the Senate to decide whether to accept the Commons’ verdict.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Icy roads, speed behind fatal 24-vehicle pileup involving charter bus, semi on Coquihalla

Just Posted

Wainwright Marine Services Ltd. tugboats. A company tugboat went missing in the Garner Canal area south and east of Kitimat. (Wainwright Marine Services Ltd./Facebook)
At least 1 dead in tugboat incident south of Kitimat

Coast Guard and RCMP have responded

Despite the frigid record-breaking temperatures freezing the Prince Rupert Region, Noah Bomben kept warm and took the evening on Feb. 10 to play hockey on the frozen Oliver Lake with his family. An area has been cleared on the lake for sport with a skating pathway around it. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Weather warning for Prince Rupert and Northcoast

Frigid temperatures in Prince Rupert break the record

Supplies like clean needles are available at the Overdose Prevention Society’s safe-injection site. (The Washington Post John Lehmann)
With 1,716 deaths, 2020 deadliest year of overdose crisis in B.C. history

Pandemic exacerbated ongoing dire state of opioid crisis in B.C.

Extreme cold weather this week will continue to transform the landscape in the Cariboo Chilcotin this week. This image of the Fraser River was taken just as the temperatures were starting to drop. (Denise Cahoose/Contributed to Williams Lake)
Prince Rupert breaks weather record from 1975

Records come as much of the province has turned into an ice box

Changes to the COVID-19 notification and contact tracing procedures made by Northern Health have some Prince Rupert residents and employers confused and concerned. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Changes to COVID-19 contact tracing procedures were necessary Northern Health representative said

Contact tracing changes leave some Prince Rupert employers and organizations confused and concerned

Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 are out of their packaging to be prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Francois Mori
Deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine doses to Canada set to more than quadruple next week

Deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine doses to Canada set to more than quadruple next week

B.C. Liberal interim leader Shirley Bond speaks to reporters by video conferenece from Prince George, Feb. 4, 2021. (B.C. Liberal caucus)
Pharmacies can help with COVID-19 vaccines, B.C. Liberals say

Shirley Bond says public trust is higher after influenza shots

FILE – A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., on June, 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward
B.C. residential real estate prices have gone up by 16% since last January: report

BCREA said unit sales and dollar sales volume were much higher than January last year

Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on Thursday, April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘Heat of the moment:’ Calgary police say officer kicked dog during high-risk arrest

Supt. Ryan Ayliffe said the kick is not an accepted or standard part of training

FILE – Five year-old Nancy Murphy wears a full mask and face shield as she waits in line for her kindergarten class to enter the school at Portage Trail Community School which is part of the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
‘Their voice really matters’: Survey asks for input from B.C. youth on COVID’s effects

Researcher say they hope this work can affect policy changes

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens as ‘Namgis Chief Don Svanvik speaks at an event at the B.C. legislature on phasing out salmon farms in the Broughton Archipelago north of Vancouver Island, Sept. 19, 2019. (B.C. government)
B.C. wasn’t consulted on shutting more salmon farms, Horgan says

Industry pleads for time after federal order to close 19 sites

B.C. Ambulance Services prepare to send a patient to Royal Columbian Hospital via air ambulance following a fatal crash on the Coquihalla Highway. More than 40 people were transported to Hope Secondary, set up a s a warming station. One person has died and three are seriously injured. (Photo/Shane MacKichan)
Icy roads, speed behind fatal 24-vehicle pileup involving charter bus, semi on Coquihalla

At least 50 people involved, five seriously injured on Wednesday, police say

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, children play on an adaptive climbing wall for which the Prince George Community Foundation provided funding. The foundation is launching a $1.5-million fundraising campaign to benefit charities throughout northern B.C. (Photo supplied by Wildflower Photo and Film)
Northern B.C. foundation launches big campaign for regional charities

Rio Tinto kicks off fundraiser with $150,000 donation

The search has concluded for Keno, with a happy ending. He was found on Mount Prevost in the Cowichan Valley on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (File photo)
Keno the dog found on B.C. mountain 2 weeks after going missing

Husky/shepherd cross enticed by the smell of bacon frying in the dead of night

Most Read