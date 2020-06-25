Former senator Don Meredith. (The Canadian Press)

Senate to apologize, explore compensation, for employees harassed by ex-senator

Former senator Don Meredith resigned from the Senate in 2017

The Senate’s administration committee says it will issue a formal apology to — and explore financial compensation for — employees who were bullied and sexually harassed by former senator Don Meredith.

Meredith resigned from the Senate in 2017 shortly after its ethics committee recommended he be expelled from the chamber for using his position to pursue a sexual relationship with a teenager.

In June 2019, the Senate’s ethics officer concluded a lengthy investigation that found Meredith had both harassed and sexually harassed some of his employees, including with threats, intimidation, repeated touching and kissing.

The ethics committee could not pursue that report because Meredith had already resigned, so the Senate standing committee on internal economy, budgets and administration took it up instead.

The committee heard from the former employees about their experiences of harassment and says it will issue a “formal statement of regret” and hire an outside evaluator to determine financial compensation.

The committee says the evaluator’s determination will be based on other recent harassment settlements in the RCMP, Canadian Armed Forces and the Department of National Defence.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
LifeLabs ‘failed to protect’ personal information of millions of Canadians: investigation

Just Posted

CERB is competition for restaurants looking to hire or recall staff

Prince Rupert restaurants may face difficulties during the summer

The tides of time for Prince Rupert Airport Ferry – 50th anniversary sails quietly by

Fifty years for the ferry are a blink of an eye for local man, Ernie Sanchez

UPDATE: CN conductor who died on job is identified

Port Edward death is second in B.C in 15 days, Teamsters Union said

Property owners should make certain Homeowners Grant has been applied for

Many Prince Rupert residents may not be aware, when paying online, they have not applied

New mask policy on VIA Rail trains

Masks will be mandatory as of June 23 to reduce the spread of COVID-19

Trudeau unveils details of grant to help post-secondary students, grads work this summer

Students, recent grads could get up to $5,000

LifeLabs ‘failed to protect’ personal information of millions of Canadians: investigation

The Canadian laboratory testing company was found to have violated its patients’ privacy

Yukon to reopen travel from B.C., N.W.T. and Nunavut on Canada Day

Travellers from B.C. and the other territories will not have to self-isolate if they visit

Bald eagle drowns despite rescue efforts near Campbell River

‘It’s a sad story,’ said resident who found the older female eagle struggling in the water

Vancouver Island aquarium names new octopus after Dr. Bonnie Henry

Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea names new octopus for provincial health officer

Canada’s proportion of COVID long-term care deaths double that of other countries: study

LTC residents made up 81 per cent of all reported COVID-19 deaths in the country

Feds clarify how CERB payments could be decreased in June to prevent overpayment

People collecting CERB will receive money again in July

Boat owners brandishing boat hooks help police catch suspect at Nanaimo marina

Suspect flees, leaps into the water after allegedly lighting up meth pipe in front of RCMP officers

MLA ‘devastated’ by claims of racist blood-alcohol game at Greater Victoria hospital

Adam Olsen says racism in B.C. health care system is pervasive

Most Read