New legislation proposed by the federal government will ban large oil tankers from stopping or unloading in Haida Gwaii and northern B.C. waters. (File photo/Black Press)

Senate chooses not to kill oil tanker ban bill in northern B.C.

But, the bill isn’t safe quite yet

The Senate has rejected a committee report that recommended scrapping the Trudeau government’s bill to ban oil tanker traffic in the environmentally sensitive waters off northern British Columbia.

But that’s not a guarantee the bill will survive.

READ MORE: Oil tanker ban off B.C. will divide country, Senate committee says

A number of Independent senators are opposed to the bill but nevertheless voted against the Conservative-written report of the Senate’s transportation and communications committee because they felt it was too partisan and inflammatory.

They also want a chance to propose amendments to the bill.

The report asserted that the bill is politically motivated and will divide the country, inflame separatist sentiment in Alberta and stoke resentment of Indigenous Peoples; it also accused the Trudeau government of intentionally setting out to destroy the economy of Alberta, where the Liberals have little hope of winning seats in this fall’s federal election.

Had senators voted to accept the committee report, the bill would have been killed immediately; rejecting the report means the bill will proceed to third reading in the Senate, during which amendments can be proposed.

The Canadian Press

READ MORE: Concerns over democracy as Senate committee votes to nix oil tanker ban

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mckay Street dog park closes for repairs after a car crashes into the fence
Next story
Canadian millennials buy more recreational properties than boomers: survey

Just Posted

Remembering Rupert: A historical report on Prince Rupert during the Second World War

For the 75 anniversary of D-Day and Normandy, we remember WWII through the eyes of Prince Rupert

Senate chooses not to kill oil tanker ban bill in northern B.C.

But, the bill isn’t safe quite yet

Prince Rupert elementary schools meet for friendly track and field competition

Grade 4 and 5 athletes gathered on the Charles Hays field for the annual track and field meet

Mckay Street dog park closes for repairs after a car crashes into the fence

The City of Prince Rupert is unsure how long the dog park will be closed for

In Our Opinion: Baaad bylaw

Decades old Prince Rupert bylaw is in need of a refresher

Women can reclaim their voice at Prince Rupert writing workshop

Change Makers Education Society will incorporate stories into an upcoming social justice publication

B.C. grocery store uses embarrassing plastic bags to promote reusable options

East West Market redesigned their grocery bags to shame customers into nixing single-use plastic

Transport Canada looking into helicopter at raucous house party in B.C. village

The party featured 1,700 cans of beer, 526 ounces of whiskey, helicopters, but no arrests at Anmore house party

June snowfall expected on southern B.C. highways

A late-season snowfall of up to 10 cm could fall before Friday

Canadian millennials buy more recreational properties than boomers: survey

Study shows 56 per cent of millennials are looking at recreational real estate

‘We were just kids’: WWII veteran recalls Normandy landing

Terrace’s Bill McRae was 18 years old when he enlisted

Haida ‘wisdom-keepers’ receive university’s highest honours

Nine Haida elders presented with honourary doctorates for preserving Haida language and culture

B.C. man accused of swimming naked in shark tank returns to work as fishing guide

Vidoes taken show a naked man swimming in the tank with sand tiger sharks, sawfish and moray eels

Do the Raptors belong to Toronto or all of Canada? Fans are divided, poll suggests

Toronto Raptors lead the series 2-1 as of Wednesday night

Most Read