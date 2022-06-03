Seismic upgrades planned for 2 Haida Gwaii schools

SD 50 approved 5-year capital plan

Haida Gwaii School Board (SD 50) approved the 2023-2024 Five-Year Capital Plan proposal during a meeting on May 31.

The top item in the plan is a full or partial demolition of Tahayghen Elementary, costing $750,000. Tahayghen Elementary School will be amalgamated with Gudangaay Tlaats’gaa Nayy Secondary School.

The second and third items in the plan are seismic upgrades to the gymnasiums at Agnes L. Mathers Elementary, costing $4,100,000, and Port Clements Elementary, costing $3,800,000.

School boards submit annual five-year capital plan proposals to the Ministry of Education to help them determine capital projects for the following fiscal year.

The list was developed after principals, vice-principals, the information technology manager and the secretary-treasurer listed projects they would like to see completed, said Kevin Black, secretary-treasurer for SD 50.

The Port Clements Elementary gymnasium is currently out of commission but it will be fixed this summer so that it is usable by next school year, said Lao Peerless, maintenance and transportation at SD 50. He assured the trustees that Port Clements Elementary will not have to wait until the proposed seismic upgrades in 2023-2024 to have an operational gymnasium again.

Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
