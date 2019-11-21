Downtown area of Sun Peaks in Kamloops, B.C. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

Security guard at Kamloops music festival gets three years for sexually assaulting concertgoer

Shawn Christopher Gray walked the woman home after she became seperated from her friends, court heard

A security guard working at the Snowbombing festival in Sun Peaks has been sentenced to three years behind bars for sexually assaulting a concertgoer.

Shawn Christopher Gray, born in 1981, received his sentence from a B.C. Supreme Court judge in October, but details of the incident were only made publicly available on Wednesday.

According to court documents, Gray was working as a security guard for the three-day festival in April 2017 when he came across a woman stumbling in the snow.

The woman, whose identity is protected under a publication ban, was attending the festival while staying in a rented chalet with some friends, but had become separated from her group, the court heard.

Gray, who had worked on a contract-to-contract basis for the same security company in the past, offered to walk the woman to her home – a roughly 20 minute trek – despite the company having a clear rule against this in its insurance and liability policy.

The woman told the judge that her and Gray were walking arm and arm as they made their way to the chalet, because of the slippery and uneven ground, but told him that just because he was walking her home did not mean he was going to “get lucky.”

When they got to the chalet, the woman said she thanked Gray and told him he could leave. She described starting to feel uncomfortable when Gray tried to help her with the door’s PIN code and that her stomach dropped when she realized he did not intend to leave.

Inside the home, Gray had sex with the woman against her will, the court heard. Shortly after the assault, the woman’s friend arrived at the chalet and took a photo of Gray which was later used to identify him to police.

After Gray left, the friend called 911. Two police officers responded to the call.

During the trial, Gray testified that the woman had invited him inside and was “quite insistent.” He argued that the sexual contact was consensual.

But Justice Steven Wilson said in his decision that he believed the woman’s claim she never touched, hugged nor kissed Gray and that he proceeded on the mistaken assumption that the woman’s silence and passivity coupled with a lack of physical resistance constituted as consent.

“However, silence or passivity cannot equate to communicated consent because silence and passivity do not communicate anything,” Wilson said.

In addition to three years imprisonment, Gray will be registered in the national sex offender registry for 20 years.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
CN Rail workers strike in Terrace as part of national movement
Next story
Federal government resists mounting pressure to end CN Rail strike

Just Posted

The Northern View presents Santa Shops Here in Prince Rupert

More reasons to spend your shopping dollars locally

New band mayor elected in Lax Kw’alaams

Garry Reece Sr. will be replacing John Helin as band mayor

Prince Rupert ranks in top 20 of magazine’s ‘Canada’s Most Dangerous Places’ list

Assaults the main contributing factor to rise in ranking

Prince Rupert is Hometown Hockey and here’s everything you need to know

The two day-festivities are full of games, prizes and special guests

WATCH: Ballet Kelowna graces the stage in Prince Rupert

The Lester Centre of the Arts hosted the group who performed Mambo and Other Works

In Our Opinion: This is why shopping Rupert First matters

Shop in Prince Rupert before you go online

The Northern View reporters are raising awareness for men’s health this Movember

Prince Rupert can join our team!

Your Prince Rupert 55th Rotary Auction guide

Online guide to all the items up for bid before Monday’s live auction

65-million-year-old triceratops makes its debut in Victoria

Dino Lab Inc. is excavating the fossilized remains of a 65-million-year-old dinosaur

B.C. widow suing health authority after ‘untreatable’ superbug killed her husband

New Public Agency Health report puts Canadian death toll at 5,400 in 2018

Changes to B.C. building code address secondary suites, energy efficiency

Housing Minister Selina Robinson says the changes will help create more affordable housing

Melissa Tooshley gets suspended sentence in Teddy the dog case on Vancouver Island

Also not allowed to own animals for rest of her life

Security guard at Kamloops music festival gets three years for sexually assaulting concertgoer

Shawn Christopher Gray walked the woman home after she became seperated from her friends, court heard

Vancouver Island man found guilty in murder of wealthy California woman, 29 years later

Shawnigan Lake man killed wealthy senior in 1990

Most Read