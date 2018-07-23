Parliament Hill. (Wikimedia Commons)

Security forces stop man with knife on Parliament Hill

RCMP say Ottawa police are investigating

Police are investigating after a man with a knife was detained today during the Changing of the Guard parade on Parliament Hill.

The Defence Department says the incident took place this morning at 10:15 on the Hill lawns.

The department says any threat was halted due to the quick reaction of soldiers, the RCMP and the Parliamentary Protective Service.

No one was injured during the events.

The RCMP say Ottawa police are investigating.

Security on Parliament Hill has been bolstered since a man with a gun went on a rampage in the Centre Block almost four years ago.

The Canadian Press

Most Read